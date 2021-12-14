At The Game Awards 2021, the Game of the Year (GOTY) was It Takes Two, but what other titles won this recognition in previous years? Meet them here!

The Game Awards They are hyper known in the gaming world and every year we mark the date on the calendar to get on with the most important video game awards. The first time they were held was on December 5, 2014 and in addition to awarding the best games of the year in various categories, the gala also serves as a means for the presentation of future titles and downloadable content. However, this time we are going to focus on the most important category: Game of the Year, but all the winners from 2014 to today.

2014 – Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Inquisition, the role-playing and action video game developed by BioWare and published by Electronic arts, Was the first winner of the Games Awadrs during its first edition. The third game in the franchise Dragon age, the first is called Dragon Age: Origins and follows it Dragon Age II, was the favorite within Bayonetta 2, Dark Souls II, Hearthstone and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

2015.

The winner of the GOTY game at the Games Awards 2015 was nothing more and nothing less than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and was disputed between Bloodborne, Fallout 4, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain and Super Mario Maker. The Witchet 3 is the third title in the role-playing saga developed and published by the company CD Projekt RED and distributed by Warner Bros, The witcher Y The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings are the previous games.

2016

Overwatch competed side-by-side with DOOM, Inside, Titanfall 2, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End during the 2016 Games Awards. However, the multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Blizzard Entertainment he was the one who took the title that year.

2017

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the action-adventure video game from The Legend of Zelda series, developed by the Nintendo EPD subsidiary in collaboration with Monolith Soft and published by Nintendo, won the award in 2017. The title was listed with: Super Mario Odyssey, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds , Persona 5 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

2018

During the Games Awards 2018, the video games that were chosen to win the Game of the Year award were: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Monster Hunter: World, Celeste, Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War. However, who made the title GOTY was God of War, the action-adventure video game developed by SCE Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

2019

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the action and adventure video game developed by From Software and distributed by Activision, took the title of the game GOTY of 2019 during the Games Awards. The game was listed with Death Stranding, Control, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Resident Evil 2, and The Outer Worlds.

2020

Last year, that is, in the Games Awards 2020 edition, those chosen to take the title were Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOMM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades and The Last of Us Part II. Finally who became the title of the GOTY of 2020 was The Last of Us Part II, the action-adventure video game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

2021

In this 2021 edition of the Games Awards, who won the award for the video game of the year was It Takes Two, the action-adventure platform game developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts. This one was chosen from Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village.

