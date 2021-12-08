Game Awards 2021: When and where to see them, and what we expect from them

The show is about to begin The 2021 Game Awards They are considered the “Oscars” of video games, here we tell you how to watch them and what to expect from the event.

The 2021 Game Awards They are the most important annual video game event and it is where we can see the announcements and advances of the next titles; and of course, the awards for the best games of last year.

As every year, Geoff Keighley will be the host but other celebrities will also participate in the awards presentations throughout the event. This year, the participants include the Mexican, Guillermo Del Toro, Giancarlo Esposito, Reggie Fils-Aime, Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves, among others.

On The 2021 Game Awards, we will also see the musical participation of Sting and Imagine dragons, on the stage. Unlike 2019 and 2020, this year, the awards will have a face-to-face audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

How to watch The Game Awards 2021

The 2021 Game Awards They will take place this Thursday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m. Central Mexico time. But half an hour before, at 6 pm there will be a pre show that you do not want to miss.

You will be able to see the transmission of The Game Awards 2021 through the official channels of YouTube, Facebook Live, TikTok Live and on the official page of The Game Awards. You can then activate the reminder.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/OS4m2O3V93o

What we expect from the 2021 Game Awards

The awarding of The 2021 Game Awards, is torn between several great games like Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread, Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Like every year, at the event many other awards will be presented, such as best direction, art and narrative; best games by genre like action games, role-playing games, racing games and more.

But in addition to the awards and the celebrities, what we want to see are the advances of the new games. And we already know some of the titles, including Gearbox’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, The Matrix Awakens, and the first look at the game from former Bioware CEO Aaryn Flynn.

The breakthroughs we expect are: the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Metroid Prime 4, the Chrono Cross remaster, Final Fantasy XVI and the new Fable sequel.

But the only sure thing is that this year there will be no games or announcements of Activision-Blizzard, since the developer was not included in the program due to recent allegations of widespread harassment and employment problems at the company.

Which means we will have news about Call of Duty, Diablo 4 or Eternal, Overwatch 2 or World of Warcraft.