Game Awards 2021: Geoff Keighley confirmed how many commercials, video games and news there will be at the awards event

Geoff Keighley announced the video games, announcements and all the news that we can expect for Game Awards 2021… where Geek Culture will be a jury!

Game Awards It is just around the corner. The most important video game awards event in the world will be held on December 10 and we are honored that Cultura Geek is one of the few juries to select the best games from around the world. The host of the awards ceremony, Geoff keighley, has just confirmed that in addition to celebrating the medium, we will have new glimpses of upcoming video games in 2022 and 2023.

Celebrities yes, but especially video games

“You know, it’s great to have celebrities, it’s great to have music, but I think really focusing on games is important.” said Keighley to Epic games. “What we really learned last year was that, in the end, it’s the games and the trailers that drive the show.” On Game Awards 2020, a totally virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic, Geoff keighley He interspersed the awards with musical shows and the presence of personalities outside the video game industry, as well as advertisements, of course.

In any case, the presenter clarifies that today there are many TV or film productions that can be linked to video games, which would lead to the creation of a new award category in Game Awards, such as “Better adaptation”. “Probably next year we can add a category for best adaptation to The Game Awards.” He suggested. Among the latest TV and film productions related to video games (in development and available) are Uncharted, The Last of us, Splinter Cell, Castlevania, The Witcher, among other.

How many announcements are expected for this year?

This year’s gala will feature between 40 and 50 games, plus ads in “double digits” depending on the host. And if, Keighley took the opportunity to mention the impact of current generation consoles, Xbox Series X | S and PS5. “I still feel like we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible on the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, so I think you’ll see some things on display that are really impressive.” and specifically we will have “Game images that will remind people that the best of this industry is yet to come.”

Geoff keighley He also talked about the possibility of seeing a change in the broadcast of the annual video game event. “We are not going to do any kind of NFT” clarified, but said “We are beginning to explore the idea of ​​finding new ways to distribute it using games and gaming technology. In fact, that’s our next platform, right? We are a program about video games, so of course we should broadcast it within video games if we can. “

