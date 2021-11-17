Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

The Game Awards 2021 presented all the video games nominated for GOTY and the rest of the categories. Congratulate them all on this note!

A new gala of the most important award in the world of gaming is approaching: The Game Awards. Geoff keighley announced the nominated titles for this 2021 edition and we can find great works such as Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread and Deathloop, the latter with nine nominations. As every year, the ceremony will gather the votes of the most relevant specialized media in the world, among which is once again, Geek Culture. Get to know them:

Best Game of the Year (GOTY)

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best performance

Erika Mori (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha (Deathloop)

Best multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

Monster hunter rise

New World

It Takes Two

Valheim

Best game as a service

Apex legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Best Art Direction

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

NieR Replicant

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Innovation in accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

It Takes Two

Returnal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Psychonauts 2

Guardians of the Galaxy

Impact game

Before your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best indie

12 minutes

Death’s door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel future revolution

Pokémon Unite

Better community support

No Man’s Sky

Final Fantasy XIV

Apex legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

Best Indie Debut

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Saber

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Best AR / VR Game

Hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone echo 2

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best content creator

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Detahloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action / Adventure Game

Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best RPG

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster hunter rise

Shin Megami Tensei V

Scarlet nexus

Tales of Arise

Most anticipated game

Elden ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Starfield

Best Fighting Game

Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl

Virua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get it Together!

Best Strategy / Simulation Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2

Humankind

Inscryption

Flight Simulator

Best Sports / Driving Game

F1 2021

FIFA 2022

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Forza Horizon 5

Riders republic

Best esports game

Call of duty

CS: GO

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Collapse

S1mple

Showmaker

Tenz

Simp

Best esports team

Atlanta FAZE

Daemwon

NAVI

Team Spirit

Sentinels

Best Esports Coach

B1ad3

Crowder

Engh

Kkoma

Silent

Best esports event

The International DOTA 2 Championships

League of Legends Worlds 2021

Valorant Masters

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship

This year the Game Awards 2021, known as “The Oscar of video games”, will be in person and will be held at the Microsoft Theather in Los Angeles on December 9. The driving will be in charge of Geoff Keighley, and in addition to celebrating the best video games that 2021 left us, there will also be important reveals, announcements and title trailers that will come later.

