Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

The Game Awards 2021 presented all the video games nominated for GOTY and the rest of the categories. Congratulate them all on this note!
A new gala of the most important award in the world of gaming is approaching: The Game Awards. Geoff keighley announced the nominated titles for this 2021 edition and we can find great works such as Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread and Deathloop, the latter with nine nominations. As every year, the ceremony will gather the votes of the most relevant specialized media in the world, among which is once again, Geek Culture. Get to know them:
Best Game of the Year (GOTY)
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best performance
- Erika Mori (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha (Deathloop)
Best multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- Monster hunter rise
- New World
- It Takes Two
- Valheim
Best game as a service
- Apex legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
Best Art Direction
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best soundtrack
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- NieR Replicant
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Innovation in accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop
- Psychonauts 2
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Psychonauts 2
- Guardians of the Galaxy
Impact game
- Before your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Best indie
- 12 minutes
- Death’s door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel future revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Better community support
- No Man’s Sky
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Apex legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
Best Indie Debut
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Saber
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Best AR / VR Game
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone echo 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best content creator
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Detahloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best RPG
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster hunter rise
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Scarlet nexus
- Tales of Arise
Most anticipated game
- Elden ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Starfield
Best Fighting Game
- Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl
- Virua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get it Together!
Best Strategy / Simulation Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Flight Simulator
Best Sports / Driving Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 2022
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Forza Horizon 5
- Riders republic
Best esports game
- Call of duty
- CS: GO
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Collapse
- S1mple
- Showmaker
- Tenz
- Simp
Best esports team
- Atlanta FAZE
- Daemwon
- NAVI
- Team Spirit
- Sentinels
Best Esports Coach
- B1ad3
- Crowder
- Engh
- Kkoma
- Silent
Best esports event
- The International DOTA 2 Championships
- League of Legends Worlds 2021
- Valorant Masters
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship
This year the Game Awards 2021, known as “The Oscar of video games”, will be in person and will be held at the Microsoft Theather in Los Angeles on December 9. The driving will be in charge of Geoff Keighley, and in addition to celebrating the best video games that 2021 left us, there will also be important reveals, announcements and title trailers that will come later.