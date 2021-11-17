Index hide
1 The Game Awards 2021 presented all the video games nominated for GOTY and the rest of the categories. Congratulate them all on this note!
1.1 Best Game of the Year (GOTY)
1.2 Best performance
1.3 Best multiplayer
1.4 Best game as a service
1.5 Best Art Direction
1.6 Best soundtrack
1.7 Best Audio Design
1.8 Innovation in accessibility
1.9 Best Game Direction
1.10 Best narrative
1.11 Impact game
1.12 Best indie
1.13 Best Mobile Game
1.14 Better community support
1.15 Best Indie Debut
1.16 Best AR / VR Game
1.17 Best content creator
1.18 Best Action Game
1.19 Best Action / Adventure Game
1.20 Best RPG
1.21 Most anticipated game
1.22 Best Fighting Game
1.23 Best Family Game
1.24 Best Strategy / Simulation Game
1.25 Best Sports / Driving Game
1.26 Best esports game
1.27 Best Esports Athlete
1.28 Best esports team
1.29 Best Esports Coach
1.30 Best esports event
2 Share it with whoever you want
3 Related Posts

The Game Awards 2021 presented all the video games nominated for GOTY and the rest of the categories. Congratulate them all on this note!

Game Awards

A new gala of the most important award in the world of gaming is approaching: The Game Awards. Geoff keighley announced the nominated titles for this 2021 edition and we can find great works such as Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread and Deathloop, the latter with nine nominations. As every year, the ceremony will gather the votes of the most relevant specialized media in the world, among which is once again, Geek Culture. Get to know them:

Best Game of the Year (GOTY)

Game Awards

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Best performance

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Erika Mori (Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (Far Cry 6)
  • Jason Kelley (Deathloop)
  • Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village)
  • Ozioma Akagha (Deathloop)

Best multiplayer

Game Awards

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout City
  • Monster hunter rise
  • New World
  • It Takes Two
  • Valheim

Best game as a service

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Apex legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Genshin Impact
  • Fortnite

Best Art Direction

Game Awards

  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

Best soundtrack

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • NieR Replicant
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Innovation in accessibility

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Game Direction

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Deathloop
  • Psychonauts 2
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Read:  Sony claims it has managed to secure the units planned for this fiscal year

Best narrative

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Guardians of the Galaxy

Impact game

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Before your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Best indie

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • 12 minutes
  • Death’s door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel future revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Better community support

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • No Man’s Sky
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Apex legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite

Best Indie Debut

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Saber
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Valheim

Best AR / VR Game

Game Awards

  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Lone echo 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Best content creator

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefg

Best Action Game

Game Awards

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Detahloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Best Action / Adventure Game

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

Best RPG

Game Awards

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster hunter rise
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Scarlet nexus
  • Tales of Arise

Most anticipated game

Game Awards

  • Elden ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • Starfield

Best Fighting Game

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All Star Brawl
  • Virua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

Game Awards

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get it Together!

Best Strategy / Simulation Game

Game Awards

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Flight Simulator

Best Sports / Driving Game

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 2022
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Riders republic

Best esports game

Game Awards

  • Call of duty
  • CS: GO
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • Collapse
  • S1mple
  • Showmaker
  • Tenz
  • Simp

Best esports team

Game Awards

  • Atlanta FAZE
  • Daemwon
  • NAVI
  • Team Spirit
  • Sentinels

Best Esports Coach

Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees for the most important awards event in video games

  • B1ad3
  • Crowder
  • Engh
  • Kkoma
  • Silent

Best esports event

Game Awards

  • The International DOTA 2 Championships
  • League of Legends Worlds 2021
  • Valorant Masters
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship

This year the Game Awards 2021, known as “The Oscar of video games”, will be in person and will be held at the Microsoft Theather in Los Angeles on December 9. The driving will be in charge of Geoff Keighley, and in addition to celebrating the best video games that 2021 left us, there will also be important reveals, announcements and title trailers that will come later.