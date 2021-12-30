Dec 29, 2021 at 8:26 PM CET

NA

The “no curfew” at dawn has been one of the most commented restrictions since the Xunta announced it this Tuesday. The measure, which has yet to be endorsed by the Superior Court of Xustiza de Galiciaestablished, in principle, the prohibition of the meetings of non-cohabitants in the public thoroughfare between 2.00 and 6.00 hours.

Subsequently, the Galician Government modified the start time, delaying it until 3.00, and now you also want to extend the restriction to meetings in private spacesin order to avoid parties in private homes.

TO @Xunta send to or @TSXGalicia A rectification of your request for authorization of measures: 🔹 Calls for a ban on meetings between non-cohabitants in public and private spaces between ⏰ 03:00 a.m. to 06:00 a.m., but not from 02:00 a.m. to 06:00 a.m. – TSXG (@TSXGalicia) December 29, 2021

The TSXG itself has announced the modification on its social networks, where it has explained that the Xunta has rectified in its request to include this extension of the restriction.

Of course, the Xunta has confirmed that this “touch of no curfew” in private spaces does not affect the overnight stay: if a dinner is held between non-cohabitants in a home, they can stay the night.

Other exceptions reported by Sanidade sources are: