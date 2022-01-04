We start by preparing the filling and for this we slowly heat the milk, reserving a little, with the sugar, and the vanilla seeds. In a separate container, mix the reserved milk with the cornstarch, taking care that there are no lumps. We beat the yolks a little and add them.

When the milk in the saucepan begins to boil, we remove a few seconds to add the previous mixture. We bring to a boil again, stirring continuously until thickened. Add the powdered almonds, mix, cover with plastic wrap and let it cool while we prepare the dough.

We stretch a sheet of puff pastry on the baking tray lined with parchment paper. We cut the dough forming a circumference of about 20 cm approximately and we paint the edge with beaten egg, more or less about two centimeters thick, no more to avoid that the puff pastry does not rise during baking.

We distribute the tempered cream throughout the doughWithout touching the part that is painted with egg, cover with the other sheet of puff pastry that we will also have cut to the same size and press the entire edge, just where we have painted to seal both parts. With a fork we close the entire circumference of the galette.

We make a little hole in the center of the lidAs in empanadas, so that the dough steams out, brush with egg and refrigerate for about 30 minutes. We preheat the oven to 200º with heat from top to bottom. We take the galette out of the fridge and draw on the dough, with the help of a knife, the shape that we like. We paint with egg again if necessary.

Bake 10 minutes at 200º, lower the temperature to 170º and we continue cooking until the dough is golden and has risen. Take the galette out of the oven, raise the oven to 200º again, sprinkle it with sugar and bake a couple more minutes. We remove from the oven and place on a rack until serving time.