The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is closer to hitting the market and although speculation continues around it, rumors have emerged about the S Pen.

According to information leaked in Naver (via @FrontTron), the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not have a case for the S Pen, cutting Samsung’s line of including it as it will supposedly happen with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This decision would have the company building prototypes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 before its final decision, although all test models do not have the case for the S Pen.

Of course you can change the decision and Samsung could rethink the idea in its final design that it should have in early March next year.

The decision that will cost a lot of money

As we say, any decision can be changed and this is something very important, because since the Galaxy S21 Ultra got an optional cover for the S Pen and became the first in the series, it could be expected that they would follow the path.

In the end, the option that the company takes will undoubtedly generate controversy and cost them money invested in this new project.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is considered a hybrid model between tablet and phone, so the S Pen adapts naturally to its structure.

Samsung brings this new model with high expectations by having a fingerprint sensor compared to its predecessor and which was highly criticized by users.

Foldable phones continue to hit the market with great force and the new Samsung smartphone is no exception.

The launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is highly anticipated and until it is official, we will continue to report all the news about this new smartphone that promises to give a lot to talk about.