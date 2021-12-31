Galaxy S22 Ultra: new photos leaked of Samsung’s next ultra-powerful smartphone

Yes, more leaks. This time we have a look at what would be an official render of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which seems to have a slot to house the brand’s stylus, the S-Pen. Find out more in this note!

The official presentation of the new series of Galaxy S and, therefore, the leaks that surround smartphones Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra do not stop. This time Evan blass, one of the most trusted leakers in the industry, published what would be an official render of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

What this image lets us see is that, for the first time, a device from the series Galaxy S tIt would have a slot to house the brand’s stylus, the S-Pen and its design is very reminiscent of the latest Note range. In addition, the new smartphone we can see that it will have a large screen with minimal frames, flat edges, with straighter angles compared to its previous models. If we focus on the rear camera system, we see that they are made up of five sensors (arranged individually) and are integrated into the chassis of the phone, they protrude slightly but it would no longer have the frame for lenses that the S20 and S21 had.

Except for the color, the picture also reminds us and confirms the real photos of the high-end phone that (also) had been leaked a few weeks ago, courtesy of @ hypark22, On twitter.

According to previous leaks, the alleged hardware specifications and some of the design details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would:

-A 6.81-inch screen that, if we compare it with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, There would be practically no difference, since it was 6.8. It is likely to include an AMOLED LTPO (Low Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) display with 3,200 x 1,440 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It would also have a fingerprint reader built into the screen.

-A 40 MP front camera and a 108MP main camera. There are two rumors about auxiliary sensors: one says it would have three 12 MP auxiliaries, a short telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a periscope with 10x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide snapper, while the other says it could have a large 12 MP wide angle lens and two 10 MP telephoto lenses each.

-About the battery, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra it would include 5000 mAh with fast recharge.

-In terms of the amount of space, the next smartphone could have up to 12 GB of RAM and possibly 1 TB of storage.

– IP68 certification of resistance to dust and water.

-Compatible with the stylus pen Samsung, the S-Pen.

-When talking about the operating system, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra It would have Android 12, customized with Samsung’s One UI layer.

The processor, on the other hand, could be the new chip Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung’s Exynos 2200. This would depend on the region in which the phone is distributed, as due to the pandemic there were several production problems in the chip industry. For this Samsung I would use the Exynos 2200 in fewer parts of the world and would implement the Qualcomm as a solution.

Remember that these are leaks and there is nothing officially confirmed. The launch of the new series Galaxy S22 It is expected in early 2022, in January or early February, so there would not be much time for more data or photos to leak. We will have to wait for the official presentation and confirm (or not) the characteristics and details.

