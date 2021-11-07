And the headline makes perfect sense if we take into account the information that Jon Prosser has shared today on his Twitter account. This ensures that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE It will be presented next Tuesday, January 4, 2022 , in a new event Unpacked of the Korean firm. There would be no reservation period, and the phone would be in stores as of January 11. Recall that the Galaxy S0 FE was presented a year ago. This same leaker already shared a few days ago the first real images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

And it is that there have been rivers of ink that have been written in the form of rumors around this phone, with numerous times in which it seemed that the phone was finally going to be launched. Now we have new information that catches our attention because it comes from one of the most active leakers of the moment.

Because it has also advanced what would be the exact date of the presentation of the entire S22 range. This year it would be somewhat later than what the S21s have done in 2021, and it would be celebrated according to Prosser the next February 8, a date that has also been common in other years. In this way, the presentation of its top of the range would be more distant from that of its great rival, the Xiaomi 12, which is expected to arrive in the last weeks of this 2021. Logically it is a leak, there is no official information , although it is evident that some of this information will have to end up becoming the actual date.

What can we expect from him?

The truth is that after so many months waiting for its launch, many think that perhaps this phone will arrive with outdated features on the market. But it is not going to be like that, and it will offer us a very attractive configuration for the adjusted price at which it is expected to hit the market. In fact it would have the processor Snapdragon 888, which is what we have seen in high-end mobiles with Android this year. Its screen would have a size of 6.41 inches, with technology Super AMOLED, as well as a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as Full HD + resolution.

Its camera would be triple, with a 12-megapixel main sensor, which would be accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle. In front, your camera for selfies would be 32 megapixels. There would be a 4500mAh battery, as well as a 25W fast charge. The fingerprint reader under the screen would be accompanied by Wifi 6, as well as Bluetooth 5.2, NFC or a USB type C connector. A phone that could have a starting price of between 600 and 700 euros, placing a notch below what the future Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost.