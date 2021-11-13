Galaxy A52s 5G battery review

Some additional strategies that we find interesting to mention about the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G are the charging port USB type C (so it is perfectly updated and we will not have any problem to be able to share the cable with another terminal) and, in addition, this model does not lack fast charge to be able to save the ballot in the case of running out of battery and not having much time to plug the terminal to the power. Therefore, all the needs are covered, but what has to be seen if they are effective.

One of the basic components that must always be kept in mind when evaluating the autonomy of a mobile device is its battery. More specifically the amperage it has. In the case of this phone, the 4,500 mAh , a decent brand and that improves on what was offered by the Galaxy A52 5G. And this is quite positive, since the integrated processor is better in the model we have tested and therefore increasing the load makes all the sense in the world not to lose time of use. By the way, good news in both the thickness and the device section, since the terminal is quite well worked here because it offers 8.4 millimeters and 189 grams respectively.

Good autonomy

For quite some time if a phone is not able to reach the end of the day it is considered not to offer good performance in terms of autonomy. Obviously the smartphone we are talking about complies to the letter, and you can stretch a little plus wearing time. Thus, in most of our tests, when using the device on a regular basis, we found that a first night can also be overcome – as long as the device is kept at rest at this time. Good news, therefore.

By using in a more way intensive the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, and we talk about having the screen on for longer either to surf the Internet or when managing the notifications that are arriving, we verify that the time they are also quite good ones and therefore it is also possible to reach the end of the day without the slightest difficulty. Therefore, it must be said that in general the autonomy that you are going to achieve with this phone is convincing, despite not having a spectacular amperage in its battery.

Comparing this model with the Galaxy A52 5G, the times are more or less similar despite including a more powerful processor in the new model (specifically the Snapdragon 778G). This component arrives with a new modem which has proven to be more efficient Energetically speaking, since both when using 4G or 5G networks, the times are better in the device that we have tested. Besides, so that you can establish a basic comparison, it must be indicated that this team exceeds a lot of its competition (an example is the reame GT Master) and, if it does not, it is more or less on par.

Software options

There is no shortage of interesting possibilities within the settings of this device, which in the case of the battery are intended to optimize everything that has to do with consumption and even get you out of a hurry in case you have one. very low load. Thus, you can find possibilities that are as interesting as they are different saving modes, which works quite well and which are effective, there is an option that has caught our attention above the rest: you have the option of disable fast charging using a slider, which among other things will allow you to increase the life time of this component -even if you reduce speed in the process-.

One of the things that are interesting in what has to do with the software associated with autonomy is that the device uses Artificial Intelligence processes to learn what is the use that is given to the terminal at different times of the day and thus adjust consumption. You have to give yourself some time for this to work properly, and without being something spectacular, we can say that it is noticed and that you can get improvements that can be between a 4 and 5% increase in usage time.

Decent fast charging

You will not find the fastest technology on the market in this phone, but you will find more than enough power – specifically 25 W maximum – to take advantage of a much higher speed when charging the device’s battery. In addition, we have verified that the temperature control is excellent, which will prevent you from not being able to use the intensive form of the terminal if you have it plugged into the power (regardless of whether you are playing or browsing the Internet).

The times obtained in the tests carried out correspond to the technical data. A) Yes, go from zero to 54% is a constant when plugged in for half an hour the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G to charge its battery. If you wonder how long it takes to reach one hundred percent, it must be said that more or less it is 1:30 hours what you will need to achieve it. In short, there is nothing that makes it one of the best smartphone on the market in this section, but what is certain in our opinion is that you will be quite satisfied with its performance in this section.

Mobile battery view

The results we have obtained in everything that has to do with autonomy when testing the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G are quite solid, as usual in the devices of the Korean company. It also maintains certain customs that are not bad at all, such as the software associated with the battery that has quite interesting possibilities such as being able to disable fast charging (which, by the way, is solvent but not particularly powerful).

Ultimately, this is a phone that will answer pretty well to any need you have in what has to do with a long battery life … but that does not stand out especially. And, this, we believe that it is important to indicate that it is not at all bad in a section as delicate as it is anyone that has to do with the battery.