While in 2020 the universe of decentralized finance (DeFi) gained notoriety and exploded in valuation, 2021 was the year of non-fungible tokens (NFT) that invaded even the largest art galleries in the world. However, now, at the end of the year, the ecosystem that promises to be the hit of the game in 2022 is the cryptocurrencies linked to the metaverse.

Cryptocurrencies linked to the metaverse ecosystem have managed to disengage from Bitcoin (BTC) and the entire cryptocurrency market, pWhile the latter faces a fall of almost 10%, metaverso’s crypto assets rise up to 40% in less than 24 hours.

Cryptocurrencies like MANNA Decentraland and the token SAND of The Sandbox have already risen more than 13,000% since its launch and with the recent announcement of Facebook to change its name to Meta, looking to build applications of the metaverse, the tokens have risen and have become the favorites of many investors and analysts .

Another cryptocurrency that is booming is GALA, by Gala Games, which has skyrocketed more than 48,000% in three months. Recently the developers of the game, which seeks to be a metaverse that also pays its users in cryptocurrencies for their interaction in the ecosystem, announced the sale of lots of nodes from their Town Star network.

In total, about 600 nodes were put up for sale and were sold out in less than a minute.

Unlike other play to earn style games, Gala Games wants to build a network of decentralized nodes so as not to depend on centralized servers, like AWS from Amazon, and thus gain scalability for its functions, and resources for the users who manage the nodes.

GALA

Gala Games functions as a platform that will host several of the company’s metaverse games, the first of which is Town Star. Thus, each node put up for sale works specifically for each game and not for the platform as a whole.

The node runs within the Gala Games Node software, but requires additional resources from the server or computer on which it runs. Town Star Nodes work in unison with the Founder Nodes existing, but only compatible with the Town Star game.

Although currently the only active game in the Gala ecosystem is Town Star, in December the team is planning a test event for their next MMO game, Mirandus. Also, they regularly test competitive battle arena game Spider Tanks.

In addition to the sale of the nodes, which were sold out almost instantly, Gala Games announced that it intends to restrict the purchase of its NFTs only with its GALA tokens. It is currently possible to purchase individual tokens using Ethereum (ETH) or BAT.

Another novelty, also related to the nodes of the game, was an update in the pricing system of their Founder Nodes, which now cost around $ 500 and they must be paid exclusively in GALA tokens that will also be the only form of payment for the items of all the games that are already in preparation for their launch such as Mirandus, Echoes of Empire and Spider Tanks, in addition to the already launched Town Star game.

Other metaverse game releases

Other games focused on the metaverse and the “play to earn” ecosystem have announced new features such as the sale of assets, among others. TryHards, for example, announced the launch of its TRY token, which can be purchased on various exchanges.

With the launch, the price of the token was up 2,220% from the pre-sale price. The team used various launch pads to ensure that many players could get hold of the token ahead of time, and now the developers will prepare for the launch and the game of NFT.

World of Sipheria, for its part, it has announced that the presale of its native token, SIPHER, It will take place on December 6 on the official website of the platform. The sale will last 72 hours.

The game developers recently raised USD 6.8 million to create the World of Sipheria metaverse, which uses the Sipherian Surge collection, whose cheapest NFT currently sells for 0.33 ETH.

Who also has an announced release is the trading card game Splinterlands, which will begin selling a second Chaos Legion expansion card pack on Wednesday, December 8.

During this second Splinterlands Chaos Legion sale, the card packs will cost $ 4, just like the pre-sale. You can buy packs using VOUCHERs, DEC and SPS tokens.

