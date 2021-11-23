GALA Gaming Cryptocurrency Rebounds Nearly 350% in November

Gala Games’ internal currency, GALA, rallied nearly 350% in November, ignoring corrections in major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC). Specifically, the price of GALA increased from $ 0.088 to $ 0.42 between November 1 and November 22.

GALA / USD four-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

GALA’s gains came primarily on the back of a price rally in most gaming and metaverse crypto assets. For instance, MANA, Decentraland’s native token, a blockchain-based virtual world that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications, has risen by more than 30% to date.

Similarly, SAND, the native asset of the decentralized metaverse project, the Sandbox, doubled its prices in November. Gaming projects, including Dvision Network (DVI) and Ultra (UOS), also saw more than 100% growth in value.

Rebound or future correction?

The bullish movements in metaverse and gaming tokens gained momentum mainly after Facebook decided to change the name of its parent company to Meta, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitting that they would be “metaverse first”, not social network first.

GALA, whose issuing company Gala Games builds blockchain-based games, soared to its record of $ 0.489 on November 22 amid the metaverse craze. Nonetheless, the cryptocurrency also showed weaknesses in its continued bullish momentum, as it painted a dreaded head and shoulders (H&S) structure.

One of the best known and most reliable technical standards, H&S, appears when the price forms three peaks in a row, with the middle one, called Head, higher than the other two, called Shoulders. Meanwhile, all three peaks have the same level of support, called “cleavage.”

On its shorter time period chart, GALA formed the left shoulder near $ 0.39, corrected lower towards its ascending neckline support, rallied towards $ 0.48 to form the head, retreated back towards the same neckline, and it has now been rallying to form its upper right shoulder potentially near $ 0.43.

GALA / USD four-hour price chart with H&S setup. Source: TradingView

A breakout confirmation will appear when GALA closes below neckline with compelling volumes. If that happened, the Gala Games cryptocurrency would shift its target downward to a length equal to the maximum distance between the top and neck of the head.

That may end up putting GALA on its way to $ 0.24, or roughly 34% below the potential breakout point.

Bearish divergence / Bullish flag

In addition to H&S, GALA showed a clear divergence between its upward prices and its downside momentum.

In particular, the price of the cryptocurrency formed a series of higher highs. Conversely, Its Relative Strength Index (RSI), which measures the magnitude of price changes to assess an instrument’s overbought or oversold conditions, formed lower highs, as shown in the chart below.

GALA / USD four-hour price chart with bearish divergence. Source: TradingView

GALA’s uptrend also coincided with a decline in trading volumes, meaning that its uptrend in prices did not have strong underlying momentum.

As a result, GALA confirmed bearish divergences between its rising price and falling trading volume, doubling the H&S setup as discussed above. Secondly, The entire bearish outlook is at risk of invalidation if the price confirms a possible Bullish Flag setup instead, as shown in the chart below.

GALA / USD four-hour price chart with bullish band setup. Source: TradingView

The profit target for the bullish flag sits near the $ 0.69 level as GALA breaks out of its triangle range to the upside with an increase in trading volume.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.