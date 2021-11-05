Gal Gadot would be The Wicked Witch in the new Snow White

In case you weren’t aware, Disney is also working on a remake live-action from Snow White, which will feature the actress Rachel zegler in the role of the titular princess. Well a new report suggests that it will be Gal gadot who gives life to the villain of the film, The evil witch.

According to information from Deadline, Disney insisted that Gadot She was the right fit to play this character, and apparently, the actress already secured the role last week after both parties managed to reach an agreement and set filming times, among other things.

This same report mentions that the live-action from Snow White will have an “expanded” story with musical themes other than the animated film, which will be in charge of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, composers of The Greatest Showman.

Editor’s note: It will certainly be rare to see Gadot as a villain when the vast majority of us associate her with her role as Wonder Woman in the DCEU. I have no doubt that, in case this report turns out to be true, the actress will do a great job with this character.

Via: IGN