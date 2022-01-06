Actress Gal Gadot will be Diane Prince again in Wonder Woman 3 under the direction of Patty Jenkins, in what is a great winning tandem.

The first installment of the superheroine Dc comics released in 2017 was a tremendous success and made Gal gadot in all an icon. Then they released the sequel at the end of 2020 that did not reach the levels of the previous one either in public or critics. They will still do Wonder woman 3, which will surely be his epic farewell to the character.

In a recent interview, the actress Gal gadot revealed that they are already preparing the film and that: “Filming will probably start in a year and a half or so”. This confirms that the movie studios Warner Bros. and the director and screenwriter Patty jenkins they are already laying the foundations of what will be the closing of the trilogy.

Hopefully they will soon reveal more details about Wonder woman 3 and let us know in what time in time it is set, since the first took place during the First World War and the second in the 80s, so this third could perfectly link with the events before Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

Furthermore it is rumored that Gal gadot will play again Diana prince in The Flash, a film that will hit theaters on November 11, 2022. Although it will probably only be a small cameo.

He will also make the movie about Cleopatra.

Gal gadot I was going to team up again with Patty jenkins in the movie about Cleopatra, but the director left the project and has been replaced by Kari Skogland. She is responsible for series like The Borgias, The Handmaid’s Tale Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The actress Gal gadot He also talked about this movie: “I cannot reveal much, but I can tell you that we are going to celebrate the story of Cleopatra. We are going to show not only how sexy and attractive she was, but also how strategic and smart she was. Without forgetting the impact it had and continues to have on the world we live in today.

Are you looking forward to seeing Wonder Woman 3 and Cleopatra? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.