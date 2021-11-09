Gal Gadot confirms that Lynda Carter is joining the cast of Wonder Woman 3!

The Wonder Woman fans’ dream of seeing Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter together on the big screen will finally come true in Wonder Woman 3, the Israeli actress confirmed.

Two generations of heroines will finally reunite in the production of Wonder Woman 3, starring Gal Gadot, a film that will bring back the original Wonder Woman performer, Lynda Carter.

In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Gal Gadot not only confirmed that Lynda Carter will once again be Asteria in Wonder Woman 3, he also announced that the role of the first interpreter of Diana Prince will be quite important in the film.

“Lynda has guided me from the first moment I was cast as Wonder Woman… She was always there, talking to me, giving me advice and everything. She is a true champion of what Patty (Jenkins) and I have been doing, and it was so good that we managed to find the right opportunity to take her to the last movie (Wonder Woman 1984) and now to the third.”.

Carter played Diana Price / Wonder Woman in the television series that aired for three seasons and 60 episodes between 1975 and 1979 on CBS in the United States and debuted in Mexico on Televisa channels 4 and 5.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Lynda Carter appeared on the post-credit scene as Asteria, the Amazon who helped her sisters escape slavery at the hands of men, before the Amazons came to Themyscyra Island to hide from the world.

An incorporation that is finally confirmed

In the last edition of DC Fandome 2021, Patty Jenkins had already announced that Lynda Carter would be part of the cast of Wonder Woman 3, although the filmmaker avoided advancing part of the story that she has begun to prepare.

“The three of us (Gadot, Jenkins and Carter) are very excited about some exciting things to come with Wonder Woman 3.”.

Carter was shown in her participation in the DC Fandome excited to participate in this new Wonder Woman film, which was released after the second half of 2023.

“Who would have thought that at this point in my life this gift would simply be presented to me? And that’s great”.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

