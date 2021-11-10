As confirmed by Gal Gadot, we will see Lynda Carter again in Wonder Woman 3. Read all the info In this note!

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gal gadot confirmed that Lynda carter will appear in Wonder Woman 3. In case you didn’t know, WONDER WOMAN 2 SPOILER EYE !!! Sump had his cameo in the last installment of Wonder woman. In this movie, I didn’t play another version of Diana, but instead of the legendary Amazona Asteria, which was named in the movie and made its appearance in the post-credits scene.

“First of all, Lynda was my mentor from the first moment I was selected to be Wonder woman“, commented Gadot at the interview. “He was there, talking to me, giving me advice and everything. She is a true champion of what Patty (Jenkins – the director) and I were doing it, and it was incredible to have gotten the perfect opportunity to bring her in the last movie and now in the third “.

Finally, the actress added that “It is much better this time. I love her so much. I love her deeply ”. As for the details of the next film, not much is known but it seems that Asteria will play a slightly more important role in this installment. Although we believe that it is not necessary to remember it, Sump played Wonder woman in the series of 1975 and 1979, so his participation in the second, and now in the third, film is quite significant for fans of the series.

As for the other projects of Gadot, in a few days it opens in Netflix the 12th of November his last movie Red Notice. And a few days ago it was revealed that she will play the Evil queen from Snow White in the next movie live action Of the same.

