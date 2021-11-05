Gael García will star in this Marvel Studios project

You will remember that a long time ago the rumor came out that Gael garcia was in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, And although we do not know exactly how true they will be, what we do know is that the Mexican actor will star in a new production of Marvel studios.

According to information from The Wrap, Garcia will participate in a special of Halloween which will debut exclusively in Disney + in 2022. The actor will give life to Werewolf from Marvel and specifically, the story saga will be adapted Werewolf by Night, which are based on two characters: Jack Russel and Jake Gomez. At the time of writing, it is unknown exactly who of these two he will be playing. Garcia.

This means that Garcia is already part of the MCU? Well, at this point it is still difficult to say. Theoretically the answer would be yes, but since it is a special for Halloween, his character may be separated from everyone else and we will never hear from him again later, or they may eventually end up integrating him with the other heroes.

Editor’s note: While Garcia is unlikely to fight side-by-side with some of the other heroes in this cinematic universe, it would be a wasted opportunity for Marvel to tap into the actor solely for a Halloween special. We’ll see what the future holds for Garcia within the MCU.

Via: The Wrap