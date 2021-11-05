Marvel continues to expand its universe of productions. One of the next novelties of the study will be related to Halloween. Although there are still not many details about the project, theoretically scheduled for the year 2022, some questions are being known. One of them has to do with the actor Gael García Bernal, who will be part of the initiative, playing the role of the Wolf Man.

The production, which does not yet have a defined title, will be based on a story about the werewolf. The information was learned through the portal The Wrap. This medium could also know that the project could be inspired by the story saga Werewolf by Night. These stories are based on two characters, Jack Russell and Jake Gomez. If nothing changes from here to there, it is most likely that Gael García Bernal is one of the two.

The presence of the Mexican actor within the production invites us to think about some things. After the incorporation of Mike Morales, a fictional character who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel comics, García Bernal would follow part of that trail in the cinema. It is hasty to consider this as part of an inclusive policy, but it may be the beginning of something like that.

Gael García Bernal in the context of Marvel

After the events of WandaVision (2021) and the various scenarios developed in What would happen if…? (2021), Marvel is scheduled to release Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness and a series about the character of Agatha Harkness. What do these stories have in common? A small dose of terror, mystery and magic. It may be that, in this context, the next production in which Gael García Bernal will participate is being considered.

Referring to as a Halloween special, it is likely unrelated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, in this context, it is valid to interpret that the study seeks to open a new narrative line, to go beyond the traditional heroes and the best-known stories. Gael García Bernal is one of the most recognized Latin American actors today, with an extensive career between independent and commercial cinema.

Next year, the actor will turn thirty years of career. His first job was on television, in 1992. It was about Grandpa and me, a work by Daniel García Medina. Since then he has continued to make some productions in that format. However, most of his filmography is associated with cinema. His career includes dozens of films and performances within various genres.