Actor Gael García Bernal will take a very interesting leap in his career by joining the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Gael Garcia Bernal is well known for movies like Dog loves (2000), And Your Mother Too (2001), Bad Education (2004), Coconut (2017), The wasp network (2019), Weather (2021) and series like Mozart in the Jungle and Here in the earth. Now he will star in the special of Halloween from Marvel studios which will premiere in Disney Plus upon Werewolf by Night. A character rumored to debut in Moon Knight.

For now, it is not known which character they will adapt with Werewolf by Night, since in the comics there are two versions of this Werewolf, as they are Jack russell and Jake gomez. Maybe having signed Gael Garcia Bernal they opt more for Jake gomez who had Native American roots, while Jack russell It was a European center. Although this is the one who came into contact with Moon Knight, so they’ll probably do a fusion of both characters.

The elements of terror arrive at the MCU.

Marvel studios he will bet on vampires, werewolves and other beings taken from scary stories for his new series. Given that Gael Garcia Bernal will play a person whose family is cursed by the lycanthropy and that he can turn into a monster at will. Its powers include that it doubles in size when it transforms and that gives it more speed, strength, resistance, reflexes and a superhuman smell. Although I eat everything Werewolf it is sensitive to weapons made with silver, due to its mystical purity.

What do you think about Gael García Bernal being a werewolf in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe? It will be interesting to see how they make that transformation between human and monster. But above all, how they treat terror, since it is not the usual genre of their films and series that we can see in Disney Plus.