

Jan 03, 2022 at 21:24 CET



The Mexican-born Barça B player, Gael Bonilla, he was the last Barça player to test positive for covid19 after the PCR test that was carried out this Monday.

The 2.02 and 18-year-old player, he was enrolled in the Euroleague, so he had many options to travel with the team to Moscow before the casualties registered by the Jasikevicius team.

But the positive known this Monday leaves him definitively KO and the young player went to confine himself in his home “in good health & rdquor ;, the club announced.

Seven confined

With Bonilla, Barça has seven confined players, Oriola, Kuric, Calathes, Laprovittola, Davies and Sergi Martínez, in addition to the coach, Saras Jasikevicius and a good group of Barça staff.

🏀Gael Bonilla, from Barça B and registered to play the @EuroLeague, positive for Covid-19 👉The player, in good health, is isolated at home: https://t.co/SF5dO7ZtP0 pic.twitter.com/x1OhXESphe – Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) January 3, 2022

Without being able to count on Bonilla, Barça has reduced the number of players available to face CSKA next Friday, although it still has four more tokens from the peg plus Exum, Sanli, Smits, Hayes, Mirotic, Jokubaitis, and Higgins.

The Barca he hopes to get Oriola or Kuric back for Friday’s game, although in order to get on the plane they must have given two negatives after the probable change in the Euroleague regulations that will be announced this Tuesday.