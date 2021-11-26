As Vice President of Human Resources for PepsiCo, García is responsible for the operation of more than 40,000 employees at PepsiCo Alimentos México, a business that generates more than 4,000 million dollars in annual sales. Previously, she was Vice President of Human Resources for PepsiCo Alimentos Centro y Sudamérica, from which position she spearheaded the human resources strategy for 18 countries in the region, including Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela and Guatemala.

The strategy to follow at the head of the Amedirh

In his message, García pointed out that the motivators that lead talent to stay in a company have changed and now people are looking for greater meaning and meaning in their employment. And companies must adapt to it. In addition, he proposed “to build a community so that, together, we can identify what the future is, where we are going”.

On the future of work, he proposed that Amedirh continue to promote topics such as agility, analytics, digitization and, above all, leadership characterized by soft skills such as empathy, trust, adaptability, flexibility and a greater human sense.

He also pointed out that the recomposition of the work environment that the pandemic brought with it and the specific context of Mexico –in which the implementation of new regulations stands out– poses “a tremendous opportunity as human resources, since we are expected to set the tone for the way forward , with a one hundred percent person-centered approach ”.

Finally, the president-elect referred to the need to talk about inclusion and equality, as well as to share best practices on this point, for which new commissions could be created.

When announcing the result of the election, held in a general assembly by the Board of Directors of Amedirh, García pointed out that the axes of his management will be modernization, innovation and the redefinition of the future of work.

In her professional career, the senior executive has held different global positions at Kraft Foods México and Phillip Morris Internacional as Talent Administration Manager in Miami and Human Resources Manager in New York, respectively.