The Government Spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti, assured that insecurity grew in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and not in the province of Buenos Aires. It was during the weekly press conference that he provides at Casa Rosada, when he was consulted on one of the issues that is at the top of the citizens’ concern: insecurity.

“ It seems to us that discussing statistics is outside of what people feel, that there is insecurity and that their life or property is in danger. I could argue and say that the statistics of insecurity rose in the city of Buenos Aires and not in the Province, but it seems to us that they are statistical data and we are not talking to the people. What is needed is that there is more security, more prevention and obviously the Justice has to act and there must be a joint effort “ Cerruti assured.

The official also said that President Alberto Fernández is available to meet with the family of Roberto Sabo, the kiosk assassinated in Ramos Mejía last weekend and pointed out against the opposition: “ We are deeply disgusted by the electoral use of the tragedy and pain of a family ”.

Cerruti also pointed out against the head of the Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who this week assured that 16-year-olds are not punishable for the criminal offenses they commit, something that is incorrect: “You should read the law juvenile penal; 16-year-olds are imputable and there are 5,000 people between 16 and 18 years old who are carrying out criminal proceedings. “

“Yes,” he continued, “we have a very old juvenile criminal law, from the time of the dictatorship; we have to insist on modifying it because it does not serve to solve current cases ”.

Cerruti made a review at the beginning of the conference of several numbers referring to the Argentine economy that give encouraging signals to the Government, such as the increase in tax collection in October that reached 56.7%, and then replied that there will be no devaluation after the elections. “The days are one by one. It is governed every day, I do not know what other economists say, the one I listen to is the only economist I listen to is the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, and he tells me there will be no devaluation and that the macroeconomic indices present us with a reality of much caution, but to continue advancing in the direction that we have set ourselves. We are working on these issues, the president, the minister and all the other ministers, “he said.

