President-elect Gabriel Boric arrives at the moment of meeting with his supporters, yesterday in Santiago (Chile). EFE / Elvis González



A structured fund that groups together the shares of the main Chilean companies falls 7.69% in the first hours of operation after the victory of leftist Gabriel Boric in the second presidential round of Chile . The movement is the first reaction of the market in a day in which, according to analysts, declines are expected both in debt papers and in the price of the Chilean peso along with losses for shares. The downs, on the other hand, are fueled by a global bearish wheel that has already hit the Asian and European markets, while moving Wall Street equity futures lower.

Boric became the elected president of Chile on Sunday after winning the ballotage by ten points of difference to the ultra-conservative right-wing José Antonio Kast, in a day marked by a historic participation.

With more than 99% of the polling stations counted just over two hours after the closing of the polling stations, Boric won with 55.87% of the votes over Kast’s 44.13%, as reported by the electoral authority in its website that counted 8.35 million votes, of the 15 million qualified citizens.

With a campaign based on pushing social transformations and demands raised in the social outbreak that shook the country since the end of 2019, especially in relation to pensionsBoric in his speech said that “an economic growth that is based on deep inequality has feet of clay.”

He promised, however, to expand social rights with fiscal responsibility, an issue that has concerned the market and analysts. Boric will take office as Chile begins to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with an economy that has recovered dynamism but at the same time faces strong inflationary pressures.

Chile’s crucial mining industry congratulated Boric on his triumph and called for moderation and dialogue to prevail to maintain the vital sector’s contribution to the country, the world’s largest copper producer.

But in his speech, the president-elect said he would oppose the Dominga iron and copper project in the north of the country, the subject of a controversy for its installation in an area of ​​environmental value.

This Monday, with the opening of the markets, the eyes of analysts will be on the reaction of Chilean assets after the ballot.

The structured fund (structured traded fund, or ETF) called ECH seeks to track the investment results of a broad-based index made up of Chilean stocks. It is made up of the shares of 10 companies, such as Chilean Chemical and Mining Society, Chile bank, Enel Americas, Falabella, Cencosud and others.

“The potential fall of the IPSA index should be close to 10%, although we recognize that most of the base scenarios already incorporated Boric’s victory in the asset valuations” (Credicorp Capital)

In operations prior to the opening of the New York market, the structured fund fell 7.69% or USD 1.96 to USD 22.23, as a result of the electoral process. But specialists foresee declines in several more Chilean assets, something that will be enhanced by the bearish day in foreign markets.

Credicorp Capital analysts cited by Bloomberg foresee that “potential drop in [el índice de la Bolsa de Santiago] IPSA should be close to 10%, although we recognize that most of the base scenarios already incorporated Boric’s victory into asset valuations ”.

In the short term, they see the Chilean peso near 875 to 885 per dollar due to a temporary negative overreaction. The Chilean peso fell 0.3% last week, reaching 844.77 per dollar. The S&P IPSA index lost 1.1% in the same time period. In the medium term, the same report foresees that the Chilean peso will stabilize around 850 per dollar, but the forecast is highly conditioned on the assumption that Boric maintains the level of moderation observed during the elections.

“In the fixed income market we expect an increase in risk perception of around 50 to 100 basis points in the short term,” they added. They expect the 10-year government bond yield to range between 6.5 and 7%.

