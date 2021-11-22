The presidential candidate for the Broad Front, Gabriel Boric, votes today at the electoral college installed at the Patagonia School in Punta Arenas (Chile). The country elects this Sunday the successor of President Sebastián Piñera, the body of the Chamber of Deputies and part of the Senate. EFE / José Miguel Cárdenas



The leftist candidate, Gabriel Boric, who came in second place in the first round of the presidential elections in Chile with 25.60% of the votes, said after knowing the results that he has “Received a tremendous mandate, we have to work for the unity of the Democrats.”

“It will not be the first time that we started from behind”, Boric highlighted in his speech in front of his party’s followers and the media.

He thanked the youth for the support received and that leads him to contest the candidacy for the Executive next December.

The leftist candidate defined himself as “the opposition to this bad government of Sebastián Piñera”, while he asked his followers not to fall into contempt or provocation for those who chose different alternatives, and invited them to listen to them and convince them to join the his option in the second presidential round.

The leftist, like Kast, called on the candidate Franco Parisi, who was third in the elections, to join his political option, while saying that he will work to counterbalance insecurity and drug trafficking.

“We will fight against corruption wherever it comes from and end the privileges of the political class”Boric stressed in his speech.

“We want social peace in a cohesive society. We do not go out to the streets so that everything remains the same, we are going to defend the constitutional convention “added.

Boric asked his political team to organize debates on all issues of social interest with the right-wing candidate, Jse Antio Kast, ahead of the second round in December.

“We have to understand the fear and anguish of those who did not vote for us, not for anyone,” emphasized the leftist.

“Hope will beat fear,” Borc said at the end of his speech.

News in development …