Gabigol took the stage of a disco

Gabriel Barbosa, better known as Gabigol, is the great figure of Flamengo, one of the best teams on the continent, after being runner-up in the Copa Libertadores and Serie A in Brazil. However, despite his great performance (he was the top scorer in the international tournament), the 25-year-old forward remained at the center of the scene for his actions during his vacation.

The press in his country maintains that the footballer, who was discharged prematurely by the Mengao, “Lives partying” and that it is a custom to cross it in a bar at night. They also reported that he was seen accompanied by Andressa Castorino, a 26-year-old Brazilian model. For example, last Thursday he was present at the Galleria Bar nightclub, where he was encouraged to go on stage to share a song with the artist Xamã.

Faced with this scenario, the athlete gave an extensive and relaxed interview on the podcast Podpah to defend himself and launch a controversial phrase. “Holidays are a time to do shit. And I’m on vacation ”, outlined without mincing words.

Gabriel Barbosa is the figure of Flamengo (EFE / RAUL MARTINEZ)



“They always want to say something about me. I drink my whiskey, yeah Later I’ll hear a rap, yeah But I was the King of America and every year I am the top scorer for Brazil. I’m on vacation. In January I will train to be champion and be the top scorer again”He added.

Gabriel Barbosa, a regular summoned by Tite in the Brazilian team and winner of the gold medal in Rio 2016, left the Santos quarry and knew how to play for Inter and Benfica. “We are always being champions. In football things happen and people forget. In four years, Flamengo was twice champion of the Brazilian Nationals and twice runner-up. This is pretty big. We played two finals of the Libertadores. We won one and lost the other. We won the Recopa, the Super Cup and three State. The Palmeiras deserved it, and they won. Congratulations to them. We are not happy, but I congratulate Palmeiras ”, he commented.

Gabigol defended himself from criticism for his nightlife (@Gabigol)

The point, throughout the past season, played a total of 42 games, in which he scored 29 goals and provided 11 assists. His performance was key for Flamengo to reach the final of the most important tournament in South America again, contributing 11 goals and 6 goal passes.

On the other hand, Gabigol He also explained that a former figure of the Brazilian National Team was key to agreeing to play for the rojinegro team: “Santos have always been my team at heart since I was little. My family is all from Santos, but I always wanted to play for Flamengo because of Robinho.

KEEP READING:

Gremio was relegated to the second division of Brazil despite the victory against Atlético Mineiro

Pelé reappeared in the networks after his last chemotherapy session of the year and received a comment from Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG launched the plan to purify its squad: the seven players signed up