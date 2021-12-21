There will be no child protection, essential for a good use of the Internet by our children, being able to decide at what times they can access and what type of websites. All information can be stored in Backups that we can save in an encrypted way in the cloud in systems like Google Drive or Dropbox.

G DATA Internet Security, total protection for the PC

Once we run the application, its main menu appears, completely in Spanish, being very simple and with an attractive interface where it will be very easy for us to handle ourselves, regardless of our level of experience. In the upper part organized by icons, we will find the different functions that are part of this complete security system.

Security Center

This is the general section from where we will have a global vision of the state in which our computer is. Here you will inform us that the system is protected. In it we will see real-time protection, scanning in sleep mode, firewalls, web protection, email checking and antispam protection. If we click on each of the options, a menu will be displayed from which to manage each of these elements.

That is why we can deactivate any of these functions if we consider it necessary. For this, it will be essential that we have system administrator rights. We can also manage some of them, serving as direct access to add exceptions to web protection or make advanced settings in the firewall.

Virus protection

From this section we can perform virus checks, being able to analyze our computer either completely or in parts to check if it is infected. Here we find different options such as analyzing the entire PC, carrying out scheduled checks, checking memory and autostart, analyzing directories / files, analyzing interchangeable media and checking the existence of rootkits.

We also find a section where the infected files are stored in an encrypted quarantine so that they cannot damage our system. In addition, we will have the possibility of creating a bootable media on both optical disc and USB, with which we can analyze the computer and check if it is infected without having to start Windows.

Firewall

Here we can see everything related to the firewall, being able to see the state it is in. We find the security, that determines the degree of precision with which the rules are created. We can also configure the mode, in automatic so that it creates rules automatically without consulting us or manually to create them ourselves. In addition, we will be able to see a diagram of the networks, all the rejected attacks and the application radar to block programs so that they cannot connect to the Internet.

Child protection

If we have small children at home we may want set a child protection status to protect you from viewing unsuitable pages on the web. From here we can activate it and configure both the prohibited and permitted content. We can also monitor the time they can use the Internet for days a week and previously established schedules. We will also be able to supervise the time of use that minors make of the PC.

Autostart manager

In this section we can define what applications can autorun without delay and which ones can do it with delay. In the left column we see all the applications that can start without delay, organized only for registered users or all users. If we want to delay their start, click on the arrow to the right so that they become part of the auto-start with delay. Here we can set the necessary delay time (from 1 to 10 minutes), set it automatically or simply not start.

Conclusions.

G DATA Internet Security is an interesting product that has a good handful of useful features. With this, it moves away from other products that are responsible for fattening characteristics with utilities that do not interest us. Incorporates a large number of safety components, although perhaps we miss that it does not have a VPN, a key element in terms of security when browsing the Internet.

It stands out for having a good interface, well organized and aimed at all types of users. Perhaps it may seem like a somewhat expensive product, especially since it is not possible to purchase a lifetime version for life, since the maximum it offers is a subscription for a maximum of 3 years.

How to download and install

G DATA Internet Security is a complete security system for Windows and macOS for which we can download a 30-day free trial version from its official website. If you want to use it permanently, it will be necessary to buy your license. This varies depending on the number of computers (up to 5) and the number of years (up to 3), starting from 39.95 euros for a PC for a period of one year. It is not possible to purchase a lifetime license for this product.

At the time of installation, the wizard gives us the possibility of carrying out a complete installation of the package, a minimal installation in which only the antivirus is included or customized, so that the user can decide which components to install, among which they can to choose:

AntiSpam – Filter spam emails.

– Filter spam emails. AutostartManager – Helps manage the applications that are loaded at system startup.

– Helps manage the applications that are loaded at system startup. Backup copy – Automatically back up your most valuable data.

– Automatically back up your most valuable data. Firewall : it will protect us against all the attacks we receive from the Internet.

: it will protect us against all the attacks we receive from the Internet. Data shredder – Deletes unwanted files at the user’s request so that they cannot be recovered.

– Deletes unwanted files at the user’s request so that they cannot be recovered. Child protection : to protect minors from unwanted content on the network.

: to protect minors from unwanted content on the network. Boot support– Creates a data medium to start the system and create a BootScan.

Subsequently, the wizard will take care of the installation of all the selected elements, depending on which it will take more or less time to complete.

Alternatives to G DATA Internet Security

If we are looking for a complete security system to protect our computer as much as possible, we can consider the following alternatives to G DATA Internet Security.

360 Total Security

This security system has antivirus and system maintenance functions for Windows computers. With it we will be able to protect our computer to the maximum since it covers different security segments, protecting us from malware to access to malicious web pages. It has real-time protection, smart lock, webcam protection and backup. It has a free version that we can download from the developer’s website.

ZoneAlarm Antivirus

This utility helps us protect our network security against all kinds of threats. It includes a firewall and five security services: full protection, Internet blocking, firewalls, as well as dynamically assigned security levels and zones. In addition, it has real-time updates to guarantee complete protection. All this will make us feel more protected when browsing the Internet. ZoneAlarm Antivirus have a free version what can we from this link to your main website.