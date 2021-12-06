EFE.- Future pandemics can be more deadly than the current Covid-19 crisis, so more funding will be needed to prepare, according to Sarah Gilbert, one of the creators of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine.

“This will not be the last time that a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods “, he said in the so-called Richard Dimbleby conference, which has been recorded in Oxford and will be broadcast today by the BBC, but some excerpts of his speech have already been advanced.

“The truth is that the next (pandemic) will be worse, it may be more contagious or more lethal, or both,” he added.

The Oxford University scientist insisted that the knowledge acquired in the current Covid-19 crisis should be used to prepare.

Regarding the Omicron variant, Gilbert noted that due to its mutations, the virus appears to be more easily transmitted and Vaccines may be less effective in preventing infection but he insisted that this does not mean that they are less effective in reducing serious illness or death.

“Until we know more, we should be cautious and take steps to slow the spread of this new variant,” he said.

Gilbert’s intervention coincides with the new restrictions imposed by the British Government to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, such as the obligation to wear face masks on public transport or in stores, while all travelers entering the country, both vaccinated as well as those who are not, should have a PCR test on the second day of entry.

From tomorrow, the British authorities will also require an antigen test or a PCR 48 hours before embarking for the United Kingdom.

