Future Halo Infinite Betas Will Have More Time Frame

As dropped a few days ago, this very weekend, July 29-August 1, some insider members of the Halo community may be the lucky ones to enjoy the first technical test of the multiplayer section by Halo Infinite. A first small-scale test that will soon lead to larger tests, says 343 Industries.

Through his official Twitter account, Brian Jarrad, the head of the Halo community explained the player selection process for this first test and how to access the game if selected. Still, many players will be left out of this first test, to which Jarrad responds not to despair, as there will be new tests on a larger scale with many more players guests. “I understand this is disappointing (heck, I NEVER go into closed ‘betas’ and the like), but we are planning future flights that are longer range with even more Insiders invited. Please wait and we greatly appreciate your interest and support! ”

I understand it's disappointing (heck, I NEVER get into closed 'betas' and the like) but we are planning for future flights that are larger in scope with even more Insiders being invited. Please hang in there and we greatly appreciate your interest and support! (7/8) – Brian Jarrard (@ ske7ch) July 28, 2021

In order to access these first technical tests of Halo Infinite, which are not betas, the easiest way to do it is to go to the halo community and register in the Insider program. Later, it is convenient verify the profile and fill in all personal information requested by the platform, as the 343 Industries team selects candidates based on a multitude of factors, such as your PC configuration.

At the moment there is no date for new tests, but this approach has already provided the first gameplay of Halo Infinite on Xbox One and it is possible that new clips of the game will appear in the next few days. Presumably later there will be some beta itself in which there will be much more content and players than in these tests, shortly before the launch of Halo Infinite, hitting stores later this year for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.