However, today in Mexico, the scenario is one of clear recovery, with increased employment, economic growth and improved consumer confidence. Based on this reality, it is up to us to seize the moment and design strategies to grow and win the consumer’s preference.

Here are five key points to consider in business strategies in 2022.

1. New normality and new consumption habits. New habits are adopted during all crises, and this is no exception. The pandemic has lasted 20 months now and with it new purchasing and consumption habits have emerged. The home has become the most relevant consumption center. Even categories such as beer, snacks and soft drinks, whose pre-pandemic consumption was “on the go”, have transferred a good part of their volumes to the house.

This represents opportunities for the future, since it is clear that the new habits drive more consumption occasions and more coexistence of categories within the home.

2. Inflation, pricing strategy and base of the pyramid. We are seeing the highest levels of inflation in 20 years. Passing on these increases to the consumer without suffering strong impacts on volumes poses one of the biggest challenges for brands.

The strategy should consider that not all products have the same sensitivity nor should they follow the same tactics. Furthermore, socioeconomic levels are currently more polarized than ever. The bottom of the pyramid took a big hit to the pocket, while the upper levels had a greater opportunity for savings.

Therefore, manufacturers must capitalize on the growing trend of premium products and also guarantee the presence of low-cost options to meet the needs of both poles.

3. Digital boost. The consumer is not just analog, nor is it just digital. Today the purchase barriers between the physical and the digital have been broken. For the first time we find ourselves in front of a shopper Omnichannel. Although digital development has accelerated significantly in the recent past, we are still a long way from knowing and capitalizing on the full potential of the internet of things, voice assistants, VR and AR, and of course, the impact that this will have in the future of e-commerce and the shopping experience of shopper.

As an industry we must continue betting on digitization, the use of information (BI & Analytics) for decision making and the continuous transformation of the business.