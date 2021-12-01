Year and a half add the prototypes of the new BMW i7 2023 in tests. The luxury electric saloon was one of the first to move to northern Sweden to continue its test program, a winter that it will face for the first time, but with a world debut that is ever closer.

The intense test program that the new Bavarian flagship is undergoing is well advanced. Unlike in previous years, BMW models were practically exposed in camouflage when they were already in the last stages of the set-up. That line changed years ago, so the new 7 Series will go from being camouflaged with the optical groups to being devoid of the vinyl that surrounds the body.

In a somewhat more backward phase is the electrical variant, that of the Bmw i7 2023. Your prototypes closely resembles the combustion model and the plug-in hybrid, but with more than a year and a half in tow in tests, they have not lost camouflage. Despite this, the Munich brand has moved to northern Europe, onto the snowy and icy roads of Arjeplog to face one of the toughest tests: those of the «eDrive» powertrain components. From running electric motors to charging the battery at extremely low temperatures, and the temperature management system.

Detail of the charging process of the new BMW i7 2023, the electric luxury saloon

The debut of the new BMW 7 Series, and i7, is getting closer and closer

Charging the battery in extreme freezing temperatures is one of the hardest tests for batteries of electric cars, as they not only take longer to recharge, but the battery capacity is also reduced, decreasing the autonomy. At BMW, it is about this loss being the minimum possible, taking into account that it is a model of the size of the 7 Series, and with great competition that will come from all continents.

BMW has also pointed out that the heavy snowfalls that fill the roads in northern Europe are especially suitable for test steering and brake systems, driving dynamics and stability systems. In addition to the suspensions – shock absorbers and springs – in addition to the different electronic equipment that regulates the comfort on board, such as the air suspension itself, which will be standard on all 7 Series and also on the i7 or the electronic adaptive shock absorbers.

Preview of the 2023 BMW 7 Series, a true revolution in the flagship Read news

But there is a very interesting detail in everything, and it is the fact that the brand has decided to document and publish part of its evidence. Although it is common for him to do so, it is not a coincidence. The reality is that the new BMW 7 Series, and the i7, are reaching the end of their development, their presentation will take place in spring, since the brand will start production of all G70s in June 2022 and thus deliver the first units before the end of next year. Considering these deadlines, it is not surprising this first preview of the new electric flagship.