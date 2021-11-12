There are trends that are only suitable for very few daring ones, and today’s could be one of them. Capable of falling in love with the very same Blossom, the long hair hats they invade the street style with originality and a lot of personality. Fashion girls do not hesitate to include them in their daily lives, showing that, despite its strong presence, this accessory can adapt to all possible styles.

The street style has spoken

To know if a trend is going to hit it or not, we must look at street style. The streets of our cities tell us which garments could become the favorites, and for a few weeks the fashion prescribers have not hesitated to dress their heads with this very original accessory.

Although not suitable for everyone, fur hats attract, proving that they can become the total protagonists and transform a look completely. Dua Lipa or Gigi Hadid do not hesitate to join this trend that is attracting more and more followers.









