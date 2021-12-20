It’s Christmas sweater season, but the funny drawings and prints or even children can be seen beyond at Christmas, and this week’s streetstyle comes to show that the men’s sweaters they don’t have to be boring. Fashion is much more attractive with this type of sweater.

The best way to show off this type of sweaters It is with black pants or jeans, leaving all the prominence to the drawing of the sweater. On the feet, sports or military boots are the best companion.





Printed sweatshirts are a great way to add color to your sporty look.





Our youth and child idols make nostalgic fashion a hit.





Also they cardigans they are animated with bright colors and patterns so that the looks are anything but conventional.









A good way to add color is with striped jumpers they look this good even in winter.





Benetton is the fashion brand that has always opted for color.





United Colors of Benetton (Z6ERJ Maglia G / c M / l Sweater, Grigio Scuro 507, Men

Photos | Imaxtree

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.