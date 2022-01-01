We are about to enter 2022 and that means that we must say goodbye to 2021 as it deserves: with funny phrases and funny messages on WhatsApp for all those who cannot spend Christmas with us.

There is nothing more beautiful than looking at your cell phone during New Year’s Eve dinner and seeing that our phones are bursting with messages (as it already happens to us on Christmas Eve).

That means people have remembered us and it is certainly a pleasure in the dates in which we are and with the global situation that we suffer.

And since at this end of the year we are not going to see many people that we would like, because of the coronavirus, we are going to leave you a few funny phrases so that you can congratulate New Year’s Eve 2021, which We are looking forward to shelving the second year of COVID.

With the New Year 2020 just around the corner, it is time to recover the traditions and congratulate the holidays to friends and family with a funny phrase or that expresses your wishes. These are some of the best short phrases to send.

You may think that it is not necessary, but we assure you that there are many people who do not know what to say in these situations or who, on the contrary, no longer think of them after having sent 30 messages in the last hour.

Without further ado, we leave you with the funny phrases and funny messages to congratulate New Year’s Eve 2021 on WhatsApp that will help you get more than a smile.

Funny phrases to send on New Year’s Eve and congratulate the New Year 2021

The new year is going to be the year of consumerism: everyone will continue with the same mobile, with the same car, with the same salary … Happy 2022!

Happiness is made of little things: a small yacht, a small mansion, a small fortune … Happy New Year!

I wish my troubles lasted as little as your New Year’s resolutions. I hope that in 2022 you will meet one of them!

Close your eyes and remember everything that made you smile this year that is ending. The rest, erase it from your mind. Okay, erase all of 2021 from your mind. Happy New Year!

This year I had thought to congratulate only the people who are important in my life and who I like, but in the end I decided to write to the usual people. Happy 2022!

I’m sending you this message so late because, since you can’t go out this New Year’s Eve, you must have already been sleeping. I hope I woke you up and that you remember me all year. Happy 2022!

On New Year’s Eve the custom is to throw away the old things to make room for the new. Try not to fall into my hands! Happy New Year!

We’re all looking forward to 2022, but what if the 2021 Mini or the 2021 Ultra comes out?

In this coming New Year, run after your dreams. If you do not reach them, at least you lose weight, which is very good for you. Happy 2022!

The DGT communicates alarming data: 27% of traffic accidents are caused by drivers who have consumed alcohol. That means that the other 73% are caused by those who drink water, soft drinks and juices. Be very careful with teetotalers and happy 2022!

This New Year’s Eve I had to make a difficult decision: choose between wearing blue or gray pajamas. Happy 2022!

I need help! They put me in jail for being ugly. Come quickly, when they see you they will know they were wrong. Have a great 2022!

The Civil Guard remembers these days that those who drink and drink again are the fish. For the rest: they are 6 points. Happy New Year!

I wish you that the year that in this new year all your wishes are fulfilled and that you never lack neither love nor health. Do not worry about the money that the Treasury will take. Happy New Year!

