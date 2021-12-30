The aid articulated from the Next Generation plan of the European Union is gradually being unlocked. Along with the Digital Kit, proposed by the Government for the renewal of SMEs in the digital environment, the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation of Electric and Connected Vehicles (PERTE_VEC) has just been passed Y published in the Official State Gazette.

The plan, which as its name suggests, will be destined to develop the manufacturing industry for electric vehicles and their components in southern Europe. With these aid, the Government has on the agenda to mobilize a total of 11,900 million euros of investment between private and public agents. And although the reactions are yet to be seen for the first part, we already know the public endowment. Next Generation EU will allocate a total of 2,975 million euros to the electric car manufactured in Spain. Of these, 1,425 will be in the form of a loan and 1,550 as a grant.

Together with the MOVES plan to encourage the purchase of electric cars in the country, the objective is mobilize 24,000 million euros before the end of 2023. Applicants for PERTE aid for electric cars will also have until that same year to request the amounts and until September 30, 2025 to start their projects.

The fine print for the granting of PERTE aid to electric vehicles

Like any other aid linked to the Next Generation EU plans, the fine print to access the aid is important. The Government’s objective for these grants is to encourage job creation and diversification of funds among the largest business group in this country: SMEs. However, among the large car manufacturers – electric or not – the figures have an international profile.

To resolve this issue, the PERTE for electric cars points out that the aid will only be intended for business groups expressly conceived for access to the aid. Of these, At least 40% of those who are part must be considered as SMEs. The new business group, conceived as a kind of consortium, will not have legal personality and must formalize an agreement before submitting the aid application.

The commercial part of the chain does not fall into this group, which remains outside the granting of European aid

It is important to clarify that none of the companies that are part of this new “group” may be part of the same conglomerate. It is the requirement that, in the eyes of the Government, guarantees that the aid reaches all layers of the industrial fabric. Minimum, in addition, they will have to agglutinate companies from two Autonomous Communities in order to distribute the funds throughout the country.

On the other hand, at least one of the members of the consortium must be dedicated to the manufacture of motor vehicles and another to the manufacture of parts, components and accessories. At least one of those who are part of the group must be trained to manage R + D + i activities. The commercial part of the chain does not fall into this group, which remains outside the granting of European aid.

The slow transition to electric car manufacturing

One of the first beneficiaries of PERTE to electric cars in Spain already has a name and destination. The SEAT factory, both in Martorell and Pamplona, ​​will be able to manufacture a total of 900,000 electric cars as of 2025. It is expected that Ford, with its plant in Valencia, also goes to the aid of the PERTE to electric cars.

Although the idea of ​​the Government is also to encourage an industry that came from a streak of blind closings. Nissan, in Barcelona, ​​was the last to leave the market to opt for more competitive regions. Everything indicates that the gap will be filled by Volkswagen, which, without a definitive location, is planning a gigafactory of batteries for electric vehicles.

All in all, the industry – with public aid – is heading towards the objective set by the Government and which is far from being achieved. 2035 will be the year in which the sale of combustion cars is prohibited in the country. A decision coined under the wing of the United Nations and followed by the 6 major car manufacturers.

The chaos of the figures behind the millions of aid

No one doubts that the aid for the promotion of electric cars is good news. Not only for the transition of the vehicle fleet in Spain, but also for the recovery of a productive sector and the promotion of innovation and employment that aid can bring in the medium term. According to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, the PERTE to the electric vehicle could generate a total of 140,000 jobs –direct and indirect– and an impact of between 1% and 1.7% on GDP. Good numbers as a starting point.

However, the long shadow of doubt hangs over the foundations that have been taken to provide millions of audiences to the automobile industry. The figure that the automobile employer, Anfac, flags for its business is repeated ad nauseam. According to their figures, the automobile occupies in Spain almost 11% of the GDP. More than in Germany, the leading producer in Europe, where this figure stands at 3%.

It is not the first time that this figure has been on the ropes, as he explains the diary. is. Without being very clear about how Anfac does the account to talk about this data taken as the basis for any pronouncement, the conclusion is that to obtain this figure an accumulated account of all the factors of production is made. Thus, the benefits and implication in the GDP of each of the parties is taken into account in duplicate. Resulting in the bulk of its impact.

In conclusion, analysts suggest that the figure would be closer to 2.8% impact on GDP. And remembering that this data includes the commercial division of the industry. One that occupies almost half of the activity and jobs and that, remember, has not been taken into account for the allocation of aid but for its sectorial weight.