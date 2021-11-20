The Morning Show says goodbye with no confirmed third season

It was one of the platform’s star series when it was launched back in November 2021. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Steve Carell among others, the series yesterday issued the last chapter of its second season, which is the twentieth in the series. And, surprisingly enough, it doesn’t have a confirmed third batch of episodes as of today. Does this mean that it will not renew? Not necessarily, since we saw other cases such as Mythic Quest that renewed for a third when months have passed since the premiere of the second. However, there is no information yet on what will happen with this.

Foundation also says goodbye, but will return

The Apple’s big bet of the year, based on the science fiction novels by Isaac Asimov, also dismissed its season yesterday. In this case, it is the first batch that closes, issuing its tenth chapter. In his case, everything is left open and fortunately for his fans, he has a second season confirmed. Of course, it is unknown on what dates it will be released, and it may be at the end of 2022 or already at the beginning of 2023.

Other top premieres of the week

These two series are joined by the premiere of documentary The Line, based on the controversial case of the US Navy that, in 2018, accused its superior of war crimes. There is also good news for the little ones with the premiere of Harriet the spy, a new animated series that has already broadcast all its chapters in full.