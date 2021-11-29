Despite being the most used messaging application in the world, WhatsApp still needs a lot of work and to achieve perfection you would only have to look to the sides, since part of its competition has such improvements.

While we talk a lot about Telegram for its large number of improvements, and Signal for its great security possibilities, who reigns in number of users is WhatsApp.

This is because this app was the first to arrive and the first to know how to expand on both Android and iOS.

Of course, more than 10 years have passed since then and many applications have taken over in terms of improvements in innovation and privacy. So now we bring you what functions should come to WhatsApp to improve the lives of its users:

You do not need a phone number to register: Most messaging services require you to register with your phone number. And although we do not mind giving it to access an essential messaging service, it is an important piece of information.

Therefore, if we did not have to share the phone number to use WhatsApp, better for everyone.

Self-destructing messages: WhatsApp is experimenting with some form of messages that can be viewed once and destroyed. However, you cannot send messages that self-destruct after a specified time in a conversation / group.

Messaging apps like Signal allow you to enable self-destruct messages for the entire group, which should also be useful if you are present on WhatsApp.

Hide profile photo of individual contacts: Currently, you can choose to hide your profile photo from all your contacts or anyone who uses WhatsApp. However, you do not have the ability to hide your profile photo from a specific person.

A feature that allows you to do so would provide a higher level of privacy control. And indeed, a convenient one that doesn’t require you to completely hide your profile picture just to keep it private from a particular user.

Notes to self: Sometimes you want to copy a text or link to share with your friends later, but where do you save it before sharing? We have run into the church. That’s why a function that lets you send messages / links to yourself in WhatsApp itself.

Remove metadata from images: Almost everyone shares photos through WhatsApp. However, when you share a photo, its metadata remains with the photo.

Information such as the location, the camera sensor and other data remain intact and it would be nice if WhatsApp let you delete them.

Smudge faces before sharing images: With Signal you can hide / blur a person’s face before sharing the image with someone. And this is incredibly useful when you don’t want to reveal a person’s identity or don’t want a stranger’s face to appear in your photo.

Chat request: To improve security and prevent users from being misled, if a user is not on your contact list, they should not be able to send you any messages. Although WhatsApp already deactivates the URLs sent by unknown users, the images do keep coming.