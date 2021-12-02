Dragon ball is one of the most important anime franchises today, and despite also being one of the oldest, its presence in pop culture is still very strong. Proof of this is the manga, which continues to receive new chapters constantly, as well as the film that will be released in 2022.

Surely the work of Akira toriyama It played an important role during your childhood, and perhaps it is still very present in your day to day life, so here you will find several things that most likely happened to you at some point in your life.

To begin with, who didn’t scream like Goku while transforming into Super Saiyan Phase 3? Surely you do and you even got a sore throat from all those attempts. Besides of course, all those who spent jars of gel to acquire that iconic hairstyle.

If you had to see Dragon ball While you were in elementary or middle school, you might remember getting into a fight with your friends on break over those ‘who would win over whom?’ discussions. Usually some other characters from DC Comics or Marvel.

Before streaming, there was no other choice but to wait and pray that the TV programming respected the order of the chapters. How to forget when Goku he was about to beat Freeza all the way to get him to reboot until the first chapters of the anime. By the way, surely the first time you saw Goku you were also in shock.

Goku He’s an excellent fighter, but he’s also quite a glutton. After all, the Saiyan He was able to eat plate after plate of food without filling you up. At some point in your life you must have tried to replicate his whole style to end up with a stomachache or worse.

And finally, the classic pose of the Kamehameha. Just as it happened with Star Wars and the Force, the fans of Dragon ball they also wanted to replicate a Kamehameha, and they even know perfectly the pose to execute it.

Editor’s note: It gives me great pleasure to know that Dragon Ball is still an important franchise today. It will be very sad the day we have to say goodbye to her, but at least for now we have a lot of material for the future.

Via: ComicBook