The new edition of Fun & Serious is going to bet on something completely new by announcing its organizers that anyone can follow him virtually via Steam. The popular Valve store will have a page dedicated to this festival that will run from December 10 to 11.

From the page that will be enabled, you can see the differences conferences that will be held and at the same time consult a wide list of games that have been developed by different Spanish studios. Among them will be Blasphemous, Call of the Sea, Aragami 2, Deiland, Do Not Feed the Monkeys and many others.

With this initiative, the Bilbao festival aims to make the products developed in Spain known in other parts of the world, so that more people can discover great jewels. What’s more, all of them will have very special discounts while the new edition takes place this weekend along with free demos, betas of titles that are currently in development and a presentation with some of the future releases.

From here you can check all the programming. For example, tomorrow you can see a conference dedicated to Arcane by Maye Mac-Swiney, head of Communication and Marketing Strategy at Riot Games in Spain, another in which Dinga Bakaba, co-director of Deathloop, will participate, while on Saturday he will participate personalities like Tim Schafer, co-creator of Monkey Island.