During the last few days, the Epic Games Store Christmas promotion has allowed us to get hold of action games, FPS, RPGs, etc., although today’s chosen one is undoubtedly one of the most fun that you can free download. This is Moving Out and it can be yours just by accessing this link.

The term to redeem it is until 5:00 p.m. on November 29, the time and day when yet another game will become available for free. You will only have 24 hours ahead for it and keep it forever.

The proposal of this title leaves us with a simulator based on physics in which we will have to act as carriers. Up to four people will have to collaborate to take the furniture to a moving truck and that’s when the real chaos begins, because it will be necessary to agree to carry the pieces around the stage without colliding with the rest of the elements.

You can also launch things and interact with the scenarios that will be the most diverse, passing through farms, haunted houses, quiet neighborhoods and other destinations. And the characters will not be left behind at all, because the appearance of the majority is most … peculiar, like a couple that have a toaster or a flowerpot for their head.