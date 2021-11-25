There is less and less for us to know the new Samsung proposal. The Galaxy S22 range is just around the corner and little by little some details are becoming known as a result of leaks. If we already saw the appearance of the S22 Ultra and its camera, now the specs have been leaked.

The S2 Ultra will be presented in a few weeks and now and thanks to the Ice Universe filter, we know What will be the figures that Samsung’s top-of-the-range cameras will look like. A model that comes to offer a relative evolution compared to what we now find in the S21 Ultra.

Following the trail of the S21 Ultra

Ice Universe has revealed what will be the numbers of the cameras that the S22 Ultra will incorporate. Through twitter account has made the quad camera data publicBoth the main sensor, the wide angle and the telephoto lens.

We come across the same camera setup as S21 Ultra, with a main lens, an angle lens, an ultra wide angle lens and two 3 and 10x telephoto lenses.

S22 Ultra camera

108MP + 12MP + 12MP + 12MP, wrong

108MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP, correct

108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 “0.8 um F1.8 FOV 85

12MP 0.6X sony 1 / 2.55 “1.4um F2.2 FOV 120

10MP 10X new sony 1 / 3.52 “1.12um F4.9 FOV 11

10MP 3X new sony 1 / 3.52 “1.12um F2.4 FOV 36 pic.twitter.com/RsS9fPK0hC – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2021

Main chamber, with an improved version of the 108 megapixel ISOCELL HM3 sensor, with f / 1.8 aperture, 1 / 1.33 focal length and 0.8μm. The wide angle It uses a 12 megapixel Sony sensor, with a 1 / 2.55 focal length, f / 2.2 aperture and 1.4μm. For his part the 3x telephoto uses a new Sony sensor, with 1 / 3.52 “focal length, f / 2.4 aperture and 1.12μm. 10x telephoto It also uses a new Sony sensor, with a focal length 1 / 3.52, an aperture f / 4.9 and 1.12μm.

As always when we talk about leaks, we have to take the characteristics and designs of future phones with the maximum reserves.

Apparently and according to rumors, Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S22 in an upcoming Unpacked With a date that is around the end of January or the beginning of February to then show off the entire arsenal at MWC 2022 in Barcelona.

Via | XDA Developers

Images | Frontpage