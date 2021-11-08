Exercising daily contributes to improving our physical and mental health, so the fact that you cannot go to the gym due to lack of time or resources should not prevent you from being able to do sports every day.

It is because of that we are going to show you a routine intense full body, that is, the whole body so you can do it at home and without material.

Shoulder Taps

In this exercise you will work many muscle groups, from the arms, shoulders and some of the back, even the entire core, which will be activated to keep the body straight and prevent it from moving with the movement of the arms.

It is a very good exercise that will tire you out, it is perfect for be able to work various muscle groups and it also helps you to have greater resistance to this type of exercise.

Jump squat

Two very powerful exercises are combined, the squat in which you work all the legs and the jump that has a high cardiovascular component, this means that it is one of the most complete and recommended exercises that we can do at home.

It is important that at the time of the jump you are concentrated and keep your feet very firm so as not to hurt yourself in the jump.

Lunges with jumps

It is very similar to the previous one, but in this case is a variation of the classic stride but doing a jump before changing legs.

It is perfect to work the legs and gluteus effectively, adding cardiovascular exercise when doing the jump, helping us to tone up and lose weight faster.

Peak push-ups

This exercise, very typical in calisthenics and Pilates, is focused on working the deltoids and part of the back, so it is ideal to work that part of the body and without material.

The spine, to prevent you from hurting yourself, must be in a neutral position and the crown of the head in a straight line with the ground, the abdomen and pelvic floor tight at all times that you perform the exercise, also controlling breathing.

Inverted rowing on a table

We go with the back and we offer you this exercise in case you do not have a chin-up bar, if you do, it is better to do them there.

With just one table you can work the back mainly and the pectoral secondarily.

In Vitónica | A full body workout with exercises that you can do with just a pair of dumbbells.

Images | iStock.

Videos | BioFit Gym, Kranos Club, Bodybuilding.com,

Exercises at home