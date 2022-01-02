Full body gym workout routine for beginners

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Start now a series of full-body training routines in the gym for people like you, who are looking for the best experience with physical exercise. Let’s go!

If you decided to start exercising your body in a formal way, the most recommended is to do it with a full body training routine or full body. From that precise moment you will be considered an apprentice in the matter and you will have to follow specific exercises.

When executing a movement, you will prioritize those that involve the combination of two or more muscle groups. This does not mean that you cannot complement them with activities that exercise a specific joint.

Importance of full body training

The full body it is the most effective practice for beginners who want to reduce fat, increase muscle mass and gain strength. At the beginning, you will value the frequency of the training more than the magnitude of each muscle.

It becomes a more tolerable routine for your body by engaging many muscles and not focusing on just one group. So you can adapt your muscles to more demanding sessions.

This full-body workout routine at the gym It also lays a solid foundation for all the physical formulas you add over the weeks. Therefore, it is one of the best ways to get started in the world of exercise in the gym.

Considerations to take into account in full body training

When starting the routine, there are several actions to consider that will improve your experience and offer you an ideal preparation:

Avoid forcing the process: be patient and trust your chosen techniques. Take time to see results!

be patient and trust your chosen techniques. Take time to see results! Define specific objectives: that are realistic and achievable for the days arranged.

Build an exercise team that promotes social skills: to achieve personal and group goals.

to achieve personal and group goals. Always ask if you have any questions: clarifying them will help you perfect each movement.

clarifying them will help you perfect each movement. Focus on a plan: raises at least 3 months.

raises at least 3 months. Take breaks: When you take breaks, don’t stop being in motion. You can keep walking in the gym.

5 full body workout routines at the gym

It is important that you warm up for at least 5 minutes beforehand. with cardiovascular exercises. For example, you can choose between the elliptical and the exercise bike.

one. Curl from hamstrings in machine

You lie on your stomach on the right machine to do it. The hands hold the grips of the support bench and the ankles exactly under the cushions.

Next, you inhale air as you bend your knees up to lift the selected weight on the machine. When your heels meet your glutes, exhale and return to your starting position.

Make 3 sets of 10 repetitions.

2. Buttock bridge

You start by lying straight up on the floor. It consists of raising the back, the pelvis and your buttocks, adopting a body bridge posture.

The legs remain straight to only raise the area above them, resting on the other end the head and shoulders to the ground, with the arms stretched out, grasping the ankles of each foot. Pay attention to each lifting and lowering movement so that you can control it.

The gluteal bridge is considered one of the best exercises to strengthen the hips and surrounding muscles.

3. Machine leg extensions

Start by doing 3 sets of 10 repetitions. You position yourself on the extension machine to articulate the knee muscle by fully stretching the quadriceps.

With your back and thighs on the seat, you tuck your feet under the cushions. You can hold the levers that are on the sides with your hands, in order to have a better fixation.

Finally, you raise your legs up, being careful about returning to the starting position. I mean, you don’t drop your legs. Rather, you favor a soft flex of them.

4. Wide grip chest pulley

Here the development of the back is promoted through the use of a pulley mechanism. Sit in front of them, pinning your thighs under the bra pads.

With the palms of your hands facing down, you grasp the bar. Then, with your hands further apart than shoulder level, you will begin to pull down on the bar, with your back straight to bring it to your chest.

Without dropping the weight violently, slowly return to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 8 reps.

5. Press bench with dumbbells or barbell

Do 3 sets of 6 repetitions. On the seat, you lie up, leave your legs fixed towards the floor and that your separation is greater than that of your shoulders.

With your arms bent to 90 degrees, grab the barbell or dumbbells with your hands apart. So you begin to bring the bar to your chest and then you push up, exhaling and gently lifting your arms. Pauses for a few seconds in the air and return to the starting position.

The press Bench can be done by varying the inclination of the body, being able to be flat, inclined or declined.

When should you consult a professional?

The moment you notice that full-body training routines are not giving you the expected results, consult. The professional in physical exercise will be in charge of identifying the best recommendations and to suggest new moves.

But above all, it can support you in moments of stagnation, when you feel that you have lost motivation and interest in meeting goals.

Finally, you must be clear that this series of practices is aimed at you, that you have chosen to start physical activity within a gym. This requires a lot of patience to understand that the process develops gradually., without taking shortcuts and paying attention to every detail that arises. Identify and overcome the feelings of fear and concern at this new experience.

