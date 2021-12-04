Fujifilm presents expanded portfolio of medical images - Mundodehoy.com

Oncology.mx .-Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation showcased its portfolio of medical imaging solutions at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2021 conference, which was held from November 28 to December 2, 2021 at McCormick Place West in Chicago.

This is the company’s first RSNA exhibition since the integration of Fujifilm Medical Systems and Hitachi Healthcare Americas on October 1, 2021. The new combined organization, now operating under the name Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation, brings together the strengths of the portfolios of innovative products from each company and talented employees to shape the future of diagnostic care.

The company is a leading innovator in business imaging and diagnostic solutions designed to meet the changing needs of healthcare in prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for bone scan digital, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance, ultrasound, endoscopy and endosurgery.

In this congress, the magnetic resonance area presented Velocity, a new high-field scanner that combines the unmatched patient benefits of open MRI with integrated high-performance RF coils and state-of-the-art reconstruction technology to deliver short examination times and excellent image quality.

“Velocity defines what today’s true open MRI is all about: the unique patient, open-sided accommodation and comfort benefits now join the workflow and image quality benefits of integrated and enhanced RF coils with reconstruction technologies“, said Shawn etheridge, Director of Marketing for Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We now offer a scanner that can differentiate an inpatient or outpatient imaging service, while delivering outstanding image quality, short exam times, and ease-of-use benefits.. “

For its part, Echelon Oval 1.5T combines the widest opening (74cm), foot-first attachable patient management system, rapid gradients, and 32-channel RF for high-performance, patient-friendly results. Fujifilm MRI offers differentiation and high performance to hospital and independent imaging services.

In addition, they offer digital radiography with the introduction of the FDR D-EVO III G80i, Fujifilm’s newest long-length detector suitable for supine spine, OR, leg and traditional long-term upright examinations, the availability of FDR D-EVO III cesium detectors in the United States of America (EE. USA) and the launch of FDR Visionary Suite with a new electric assist, which makes manual tube movements ultra-light and easy. FDR D-EVO III G80i will be available in the US once regulatory requirements are met.

Fujifilm also showcased its latest advancement in CT cardiac motion correction, Cardio StillShot, which can dramatically reduce artifacts resulting from a patient’s fast and irregular heart rate to produce clearer images.





Advances in fluoroscopy were demonstrated with the launch of new products for the Persona CS, a compact C-arm designed for OR procedures and the FDR CROSS, a unique two-in-one portable fluoroscopy and X-ray system. It is battery operated and available with various detector sizes, perfect for the emergency room, ICU and other mobile uses.

“Image quality and patient-centered reliability have been at the core of Fujifilm’s history for more than 85 years“, said Henry Izawa, President and CEO of Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation.

Thus, the Fujifilm booth also showcased the following state-of-the-art modality solutions, including:

The CT Character, Fujifilm 85cm diameter CT system with 64/128 slice images. The premium dual-use system, optimally designed to simplify precision and patient comfort in radiology and oncology treatment planning.

The Fujifilm Persona C Mobile Fluoroscopy System, an advanced C-arm solution for a wide range of minimally invasive diagnostic imaging and surgical procedures, and the Persona RF PREMIUM, a multipurpose radio frequency system that provides comprehensive general radiographic room capabilities in conjunction with real-world conventional procedures.

Women’s health also benefits from the mammography system ASPIRE Cristalle from Fujifilm with digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) and patented comfort paddles designed to more comfortably fit the individual breast shape and minimize pinch points. Pending authorization, this product will feature dual power procedures, which capture images consecutively under two different tube voltage conditions during compression. Then create and display a subtraction image of the high and low energy images. This imaging technique is used when performing contrast-enhanced mammography procedures.

