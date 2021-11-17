“10 built-in lens modes x 10 film effect filters = 100 ways to express yourself“With this peculiar proposal the Fujifilm Instax mini Evo Hybrid, new high-end snapshot that combines the classic look of in-house digital cameras with a hybrid functionality; this allows to offer so much “the excitement and fun of analog instant camera functionality as well as digital photography technology capabilities for saving, sharing and printing images“.





In other words, it is a double-function snapshot that, according to the manufacturer, “offers several features that Instax users wanted, with a new twist“On the one hand it is a conventional snapshot but that”creates the highest quality instax instant copies to date, with 600 dpi when printed directly from the camera“. On the other hand, it is a digital one that allows you to select images to print, save or share them with the smartphone via Bluetooth and in conjunction with the new application instax mini Evo.





Thanks to this integration, it is possible transfer captured images to mobile or use the mini Evo Hybrid as a photo printer for smartphone photosas well as offering remote shooting and image storage functions. All of this is also possible thanks to the 3-inch LCD screen on the back of the camera, which also allows you to add frames, edit, print and change photo settings.

The camera will have a built-in lithium-ion battery that will allow you to up to 100 photos and with MicroSD card slot for “ensure that there is enough space to save images and enjoy them at any time“In addition, the now classic mirror has been included in the front design to facilitate taking pictures. selfies.





Although the most differentiating fact is in what we mentioned at the beginning, the incorporation “in exclusive” from ten built-in lens modes and ten film effect filters. These allow, always according to Fujifilm, to offer “100 different combinations for photographers to express themselves and create unique and extraordinary photos“.

The press release does not give more details about what these lens modes are like but it does seem clear that the film effect filters will be very similar to analog film simulation modes from Fujifilm that offer their digital cameras and are very popular with their users.

Price and availability





The Fujifilm Instax mini Evo Hybrid will not hit the market until the first of February 2022 and will have a recommended retail price of 199.99 euros. At the same time the new movie should also arrive Instax mini Stone Gray (characterized by having a gray frame) with a PVPR of 11.90 euros for the pack of ten snapshots.

More information | Fujifilm