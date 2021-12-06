Ridley scott It has not stopped grabbing headlines in recent weeks, something to a certain extent logical having released two films like ‘The Last Duel’ and ‘The Gucci House’ in a short space of time. However, he has also been the protagonist of different controversies in which he has been involved, the last of them by his striking replyto a Russian journalist who was praising ‘The Last Duel’.

The journalist was interviewing the director of ‘Blade Runner’ and at a certain point it occurred to him to highlight that it was a very realistic film, pointing out that it was more so than his previous works, directly mentioning ‘The Kingdom of Heaven’ or ‘ Robin Hood’. It was then that the filmmaker gave an answer that nobody expected:

Fuck you. Fuck you. Thank you. Fuck you. Fuck off. Keep going.

Scott has made it pretty clear lately that He has not mincing words. He has already blamed millennials and mobile phones for the failure of ‘The Last Duel’ and harshly answered the Gucci family’s complaints about the portrait he made of themselves in his latest film. He did not hesitate to tell them that they were “fucking lucky“for having the best actors in the world playing them.

Let us remember that Scott is 84 years old and apparently has little difficulty in carrying out his projects, so this type of comment can be allowed when the most common is to tend towards the politically incorrect. And it is that these tone outputs are even refreshing, because in addition it is clear that he is simply saying what he really thinks.