Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of the FTX exchange stated that the company has invested heavily in ensuring that people, and especially new users, recognize its brand.

FTX has diversified its investments for brand recognition betting on various companies such as MLB, Formula 1, video games and even taking its own NFT market.

According to Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of the digital asset exchange and token trading, FTX, a variety of current FTX deals, deals, acquisitions and partnerships have set their sights on catching up.

In the CEO’s own words, he noted in an interview that the firm has experienced a certain increase in the number of users, “however, we are really coming from the bottom, as far as brand recognition is concerned “.

“We have been in existence for two and a half years. In comparison, it is a much shorter time relative to some other big names in the cryptocurrency exchange business. When someone seeks to have some kind of relationship with the crypto environment for the first time, we discover that someone has not heard of us“stated Sam Bankman-Fried

It is for this reason that The company decided to invest heavily in order for people and especially new users to recognize its brand.

Millionaire investment

The exchange house that has made significant investments in the sports world, by iInvest $ 210 million for the acquisition of the TSM esports team, $ 135 million to finance the appearance of its brand in the NBA’s Miami Heat arena, and another $ 17.5 million for the naming rights of the Cal Memorial Stadium, home of the Cal Berkeley football team.

Similarly, the company managed to become the official crypto exchange of Major League Baseball, agreement that, in addition, consists of an FTX patch on the uniform of each referee in addition to having placed a large number of broadcasts with new announcements of Tom brady.

In fact, last October, the digital asset exchange managed to finalize the transaction of the LedgerX futures and options exchange. With this acquisition, the FTX company was able to obtain the licenses of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission of the United States of LedgerX, which empower it to reward futures and options with full guarantee.

Bet on Play to Earn games

Continuing with its expansion and development, FTX together with Lightspeed Venture Partners and Solana Ventures have created a $ 100 million dollar fund in the development and creation of web games 3.

“Non-fungible tokens have presented an unprecedented development in terms of their use in the last semester “Bankman-Fried said. “However, it still has the preponderant backing of the crypto industry rather than newcomers.“.

Likewise, the Executive Director of FTX considered that all those recently involved in the crypto spectrum could enter the market through their signature, if it had started work long ago.

“The biggest mistake I made… was not getting involved first. I had a friend who managed to develop a Bitcoin arbitrage bot in 2012. He confirmed it. I considered the achievement as something cool. After five years, we decided to partner to develop what we know today as FTX, ”said Bankman-Fried. “there are a lot of opportunities in the digital and crypto environment that did not seem so consistent until last year“.

Therefore, to continue the wave of acquisitions to reinforce the name and presence of the brand FTX, its CEO noted that They want to focus more on making sure that new users can integrate into the digital market environment through a seamless process.

