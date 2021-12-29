Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX is inviting banks to come forward and discuss the possibility of accepting stablecoins in exchange for a $ 1 million reward.

In a Twitter message posted Tuesday, FTX Indian which was exploring the possibility of establishing relationships with banks in different regions to allow users to perform “Nearly instant and nearly free deposits and withdrawals“via stablecoins. The exchange floated the idea of ​​offering a $ 1 million prize to the first bank in each region to accept the tokens, but hinted that it would be open to giving more.

How much would it cost to convince a bank to accept stablecoins? If we offered a $ 1m prize for the first bank in each region that does it is that enough? Do you work for a bank and want to discuss this? – FTX – Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) December 28, 2021

The proposal to the exchange’s more than 350,000 Twitter followers came after the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF, would suggest that greater regulatory clarity was necessary for the cryptocurrency space, including stablecoins, to advance as an industry. According to the CEO, creation of a “reporting / transparency / auditing framework” to confirm how coins are supported “would solve 80% of problems and allow stablecoins to thrive on land.”

FTX He said that it was addressing an audience that included, but was not limited to, US banks in asking for a deal on stablecoins, and that it would be open to speaking with credit unions. The exchange is incorporated in Antigua and Barbuda and is based in the Bahamas, but also operates FTX US for US users.

“We have just acquired a bank and this is a good idea”, He said Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, CEO of the BCB Group, based in London. “No awards are required from us, they are already our clients, and we all win in the long run.”

This year, many U.S. regulators have turned their attention to stablecoins, and the President’s Task Force on Financial Markets released a report in November suggesting that issuers should be subject to a “adequate federal oversight” similar to that of banks. Nellie Liang, undersecretary of the Treasury for national finances, He has also hinted that there will be additional laws affecting currencies.

