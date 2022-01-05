To carry out the keto or ketogenic diet, it is essential to reduce carbohydrate intake as much as possible; thus fruits and vegetables are considerably limited. However, we show you what they are fruits with less carbohydrates that can be part of a keto or ketogenic diet.

Fruits with more protein and less carbohydrates

The calories in the keto or ketogenic diet must be provided almost entirely by fat and protein, so some fruits reduced in carbohydrates and with a high content of proteins or unsaturated fats can take place in it.

This is the case of oily fruits such as green or black olives or the avocado source of monounsaturated fatty acids for the body, with high protein content and a very low level of hydrates.

´These fruits are very useful so that we can take care of our health by following the keto or ketogenic diet, since they offer in addition to fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants diverse for the organism.

The capers They are another of the alternatives with more proteins that we can also incorporate into the keto or ketogenic diet. And in small quantities, fruits reduced in carbohydrates and with high water content such as citrus, the blueberries and the guava They can also be part of a keto diet and provide high levels of vitamin C to the body.

We must not forget that the more physically active we are, the more carbohydrates we can include in our keto or ketogenic diet and therefore, higher proportions of fruits or vegetables take place in it.

This are fruits with less carbohydrates that can be part of the keto or ketogenic diet and enrich your practice with good nutrients.

