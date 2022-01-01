As of today, January 1, 2022, the code of conduct agreed by the large operators in our country comes into force. Although we have many measures that will protect the consumer, what has caused the most stir is the prohibition of calling at certain times. In fact, as of today, making calls for commercial purposes is prohibited before 10 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. of any day of the week.

That is, they won’t even wake us up on a weekend to offer us a special discount. nor will they interrupt our nap with the special offer of a mobile that we cannot refuse. In addition, we are also going to say goodbye to fraudulent calls that deceive us with price increases. All of this will be done by also increasing the guarantees of complying with the Robinson List.