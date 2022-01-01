Last summer, the large operators in our country renewed the code of ethics for commercial calls that was signed in 2010 with the aim of intensifying control and increasing consumer guarantees. Although we had well-founded doubts that it would be signed, the agreement between Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, MásMóvil and Euskaltel that introduces many measures to protect the consumer, from not calling at nap time to not insisting on portability issues.
As of today, January 1, 2022, the code of conduct agreed by the large operators in our country comes into force. Although we have many measures that will protect the consumer, what has caused the most stir is the prohibition of calling at certain times. In fact, as of today, making calls for commercial purposes is prohibited before 10 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. of any day of the week.
That is, they won’t even wake us up on a weekend to offer us a special discount. nor will they interrupt our nap with the special offer of a mobile that we cannot refuse. In addition, we are also going to say goodbye to fraudulent calls that deceive us with price increases. All of this will be done by also increasing the guarantees of complying with the Robinson List.
What does the new Code of Ethics say?
As we have already told you, this code strongly reinforces the measures signed in 2010. Specifically, in all of the following:
- No to deceptive calls: It is guaranteed that, through audits, the actions of distributors and other call issuance platforms will be controlled so that they do not use deceptive, fraudulent or, in general, unfair means for the competition and control is increased so that they are not They can obtain consumer data and / or responses that could be interpreted as an acceptance of the change of operator, nor obtain from the consumer any other economic behavior.
- Comply with the Robinson List: Guarantees are increased so that customers included in the “Robinson Lists” systems are not contacted.
- Goodbye to calls after hours: It is guaranteed that commercial calls will not be made before 9:00 a.m. or after 9:00 p.m. and never on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The operators have already initiated the changes in their respective operations to additionally ensure that, over the next few months, and at the latest from January 1, 2022, they stop making commercial calls before 10 a.m. or between 3pm and 4pm.
- Attempt limit Calls: The number of call attempts to uncontacted customers is limited to a maximum of three attempts per month.
- No means no: It is guaranteed that, when a potential client answers a call and expresses no interest in the commercial proposal, the operator will not call them again within a period of three months.
- Call another time: The consumer receiving the call will be offered to make and, where appropriate, request a return call (“callback”) if at the time of contact he / she could not have the commercial conversation.