Unfortunately the bad news is coming back from Xiaomi. Starting today, several of your devices will be unsupported, ceasing to receive new MIUI updates forever, at least as far as news is concerned.

The company itself has also announced it, adding which will be these devices that will no longer have support for the development program and therefore, they will not receive any of the news that is developed from now on.

Specifically, these devices to which Xiaomi will leave without support, as of today, they are the Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro (Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro), Redmi K20 (Xiaomi Mi 9T), Xiaomi CC9 Meitu Edition, Xiaomi CC9, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8.

Yes indeed, some of these devices may finally end up receiving MIUI 13, not for the inclusion of new features at the performance improvement level, but for its update to the new interface that is expected to arrive with this version.

Similarly, these devices will not be abandoned by Xiaomi. The firm will continue to release security updates whenever it sees fit, thereby patching any bug or security flaw.

Via | XIAOMIUI